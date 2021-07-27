Joey Logano Announces He & His Wife Are Expecting

The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang just shared some exciting news with his fans. Joey Logano and his wife, Brittany, revealed on Tuesday, July 27, that they are expecting. They will soon have three children in the house, including their first daughter.

Logano and Brittany revealed the news with a special gender reveal video, fitting with Logano’s NASCAR career. Instead of popping balloons or shooting clay pigeons, the driver gathered a crowd in his driveway and then had sons Hudson and Jameson hop into a recreation of his No. 22 Team Penske Ford for the big reveal.





BABY LOGANO NUMBER THREE!!! BIG NEWS… We’re having a Baby! “3 for Dale!" #GenderReveal #TeamLogano #GirlDad 2021-07-27T13:40:34Z

Once Hudson slammed on the gas pedal, a giant cloud of pink smoke shot out from underneath the car, revealing that the family will soon welcome a little girl. Though Hudson was not finished making an impact on the gender reveal party. He kept the family celebration tradition alive by picking a spot in the driveway and then doing a burnout in the replica No. 22 while the crowd cheered.

Logano Has Achieved a Considerable Amount After Expanding His Family

Logano and Brittany welcomed their first child, Hudson, in January 2018. Three months later, the driver of the No. 22 locked up his first win of the 2018 season. He raced to Victory Lane at Talladega Superspeedway on April 29 and then celebrated with Brittany and Hudson.

2018 served as a standout year for Logano. He won three races and posted 13 top-five finishes. His list of victories includes the championship race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18, 2018, when he held off fellow contenders in Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch.

Fast-forward to the 2020 season, and the Logano family expanded once more. The NASCAR driver and Brittany welcomed their second son, Jameson. Logano then turned in another strong season for Team Penske, reaching the playoffs after winning the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Feb. 23, 2020.

Logano added two more wins during the season — Phoenix Raceway and Kansas Speedway to reach the championship race once again. However, he was unable to defeat Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott, who locked up the first title of his career. Logano ended the 2020 season third in the standings behind Elliott and Keselowski.

Logano Is the Second Driver To Recently Drop Some Family News

Prior to Logano’s big news, an Xfinity Series driver took to social media to reveal a major life update of his own. Brett Moffitt, the driver of the No. 02 Our Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro revealed that he and his wife Stephanie are expecting their first child together.

Moffitt broke the news with a series of photos on social media. He showed himself and Stephanie holding up the ultrasound photo, as well as a onesie sitting next to a sign revealing a due date in February. Of course, the image that sparked the most comments showed the family dog with an ultrasound between its front legs, looking very downtrodden.

Like Logano, Moffitt will welcome his first child as he prepares to kick off another NASCAR season. This timeline provides him with enough time to finish out 2021 and fight for a spot in the playoffs.

