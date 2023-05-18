Kyle Larson Lives Out Jeff Gordon’s Dream

When the calendar turns to May 2024, it will mark an important moment for Kyle Larson. He will prepare to make his Indy 500 debut while living out a NASCAR Hall of Famer’s dream.

Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon, and Arrow McLaren Racing Director Gavin Ward met with members of the media at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 18 and discussed Larson’s future foray into the IndyCar Series. They explained that there are many reasons why this is so important, but one of the more interesting is that the 2021 Cup Series champion has the opportunity to do something that Gordon didn’t during his championship-winning career.

“Like Kyle said, it’s true, I did say to him he’s going to be able to live out a dream of mine,” Gordon said during the media session. “I go back to the mid to late ’80s when I was living here in Indiana, raced all around here. Every race car driver’s dream, if you race around Indianapolis, is to get here, to compete at this facility.

Soaking it all in. 😌 pic.twitter.com/HRfpwRFbHZ — Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team (@ArrowMcLaren) May 18, 2023

“I watched guys like [five-time Indy 500 competitor] Rich Vogler, a few other competitors I raced with, come over here and do that. Certainly, it was on my radar. But NASCAR came calling. Once that happened, I kind of shifted my focus to that.

“I don’t know if really the right opportunity or it ever became serious enough after that to become a reality,” Gordon added. “So to me, this is equally as exciting because, one, I sure as heck right now don’t want to drive into turn one at 238 miles, whatever they’re running, but Kyle does. Kyle is capable of it.”

Gordon Achieved His Own Success at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Gordon never competed in the Indy 500, nor did he spend much time competing in other racing series. However, he still achieved a considerable amount of success at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Indiana native made 23 starts at the 2.5-mile track, starting with the inaugural Brickyard 400 in 1994. He won this race after leading 93 total laps in the No. 24 DuPont Chevrolet.

Gordon posted top-10 finishes in 17 of his 23 starts and top-fives in 12 of them, which contributed to his career average finish at the track of 10.0. More importantly, he won five total times at IMS while stockpiling Crown Jewels.

There were several tracks where Gordon posted at least five wins. Martinsville Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Darlington Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, and Atlanta Motor Speedway are all other examples. Though there is something special about the venue that continues to host The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

This Race Has Special Meaning for the Larson Family

Having Larson compete in the Indy 500 will be significant for multiple reasons. One, he will help bridge any gap that may exist between IndyCar Series fans and NASCAR fans. Two, he will be the sixth driver to attempt The Double — Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 — on the same day.

Practice at @IMS for the #Indy500 was canceled today due to weather, but here is an updated version of the Indy 500 – #CocaCola600 double chart to include attempts prior to the @IndyCar & @NASCAR races at IMS & @CLTMotorSpdwy being on the same day.#NASCAR #IndyCar #Coke600 pic.twitter.com/MUpQ6LNUDo — Seth Eggert (@SethEggert91) May 16, 2023

The third reason why this appearance matters is more personal. As Larson explained during his media session, competing in the Indy 500 will mean more due to how it will affect his father.

“I think, too, being able to compete in this event, I think it really more than anybody makes my dad really proud,” Larson said. “That’s something that’s special to me. There’s definitely no bigger race to him than the Indy 500. I know he’s wanted me to do it for a very long time. It’s going to be really special to see him kind of see me during driver introductions and stuff like that.

“He’s a crier, so he’ll probably not even be able to watch the race because he’ll have tears in his eyes the whole time. That’s the thing that’s most special to me at this point, knowing I’m in the Indy 500 is making him proud.”