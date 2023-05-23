Kyle Petty’s Charity Ride Hits Major Fundraising Milestone

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride has just hit a major fundraising milestone after completing 1,500 miles across the southwest. The 27th Anniversary Ride raised more than $1.7 million.

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride announced the news on May 23 ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Riders, sponsors, and supporters came together through the “Small Change, Big Impact” program during the festive week on the road, and they helped push the KPCR to more than $21 million raised over its lifetime.

All of these funds will go directly to support Victory Junction – the Petty-established camp that provides life-changing camp experiences for children with chronic medical illnesses. There is no cost to the families.

“We could not do what we do each year on the Ride without the generosity of our sponsors,” Petty said in a press release. “Some of our sponsors have been a part of the Ride since the very beginning.

“They do so much more than just make contributions to support our cause. From providing gifts to our riders to funding meals, fuel, and/or activities, they have a genuine passion for making the Ride a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

The Week Featured Some Unique Experiences

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride, which has been going since 1995, has covered hundreds of thousands of miles. The participants, many of which return every year, have taken in some unique sights and experiences while trying to provide crucial funds for Victory Junction.

The 2023 ride was a fitting example. There were celebrity guests, including the energetic Kenny Wallace, and there were stops at historic locations across the southwest.

For example, the participants stopped at the Bonneville Salt Flats, took off-road Jeep tours in the former mining town Tonopah, completed laps around Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and shut down Las Vegas Boulevard.

“We had a phenomenal Ride! But I knew all along that Nevada and Utah would not disappoint. These are two of the most beautiful states to ride motorcycles in,” Petty added. “Everywhere we stopped, we were greeted with open arms from fans near and far.

“And we also had a handful of Victory Junction campers come out to see us along our route. Seeing their excitement and gratitude for our riders is incredible. It really puts into perspective what and who we are riding for. All of our miles lead to all of their smiles!”

The Work Continues as Petty Prepares for Other Responsibilities

The 27th Anniversary Ride is complete, and a substantial amount of money is headed to Victory Junction to support children battling chronic illnesses. Though the work will continue as the KPCR sets its sights on next year’s event.

Petty, however, also will have to prepare for some upcoming responsibilities. He will first take part in a time-honored tradition on Sunday, May 28, as he heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway. He will join Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Bobby Labonte as they serve as grand marshals for the Coca-Cola 600.

Once the calendar turns to June, Petty will fill his normal role. He will continue to serve as an analyst for NASCAR race weekends as the coverage moves to NBC Sports Network.

Petty always has NASCAR on his plate as a key part of “NASCAR America Motormouths,” but he will once again have the opportunity to discuss the battle for playoff spots, as well as the 10-week chase for the championship.