Kenny Wallace Takes On a New Racing Challenge

Kenny Wallace has not slowed down since his last NASCAR start in 2015. He has continued to race, and now he has added another event to his packed summer schedule.

According to an announcement on February 21, Wallace is set to make his debut in the Superstar Racing Experience. He will join the series for the season finale at Lucas Oil Speedway on August 17, and he will compete against a stacked field of drivers.

I’ve always been a big fan of the SRX series because it’s good for racing in every way, and now that it’s on Thursday nights, it’s even better,” Wallace said in a press release.

“I am truly honored and humbled at the same time to race with these world-class drivers. When you see me at an SRX event, I will be smiling from ear to ear and giving it everything I got on and off the racetrack.”

The Lucas Oil Speedway Lineup Features NASCAR Veterans

The SRX Series has not revealed the full lineup of drivers for the 2023 season. Instead, it has spread the announcements out over multiple weeks. Though previous announcements have confirmed that the season finale will feature some standout drivers.

The current list of competitors for Lucas Oil Speedway features four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, driver-turned-analyst Clint Bowyer, Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman, 2000 Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte, 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski, and Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan.

Keselowski, Labonte, Newman, and Deegan will all be full-time competitors during the 2023 SRX Series season. Castroneves, Bowyer, and now Wallace will all be part-time as they control the purpose-built race cars.

Wallace has experience competing against the majority of these drivers in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. Deegan and Castroneves are the main exceptions, but Wallace will face off with them as he makes his SRX Series debut.

Wallace & SRX Had Fun Teasing This Announcement

The addition of Wallace has been a long time coming. Both the SRX Series and the three-time Most Popular Driver (Xfinity Series) had some fun teasing an upcoming announcement.

Wallace was the first. He headed to a car wash and filmed a video about wanting to compete in the Superstar Racing Experience. He explained that having the races take place on Thursday nights is big because they no longer conflict with his schedule.

Hey there ⁦@Kenny_Wallace⁩ so they tell me you did a thing today about ⁦@SRXracing⁩ from your vehicle at a car wash. So I watched it and did one from the side of the road. I’m intrigued, let’s chat – the race fans think that’s a good idea, me too! Hawk pic.twitter.com/mMwWCiWYkl — Donald Hawk (@HawkSMI) February 2, 2023

Hawk was next. He pulled over on the side of the road and issued his response. He said that the seat was warm and that he would “have his people” get in touch with Wallace’s people so that they could set up a racing opportunity.

Less than one month after the videos hit Twitter, a deal is in place. Wallace is ready to finally make his Superstar Racing Experience debut while continuing to showcase his love of motorsports.

“I’ve known Kenny for a really long time,” said SRX Series CEO Don Hawk. “I like how he drives, how he rolls, and the passion he brings regarding all forms of motorsports but particularly in this case as he’s been a HUGE fan of SRX since day one.”