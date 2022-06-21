Kyle Petty Charity Ride Hits Massive Milestone

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The fundraising event featuring 225 riders hit a massive milestone by raising more than $1.8 million for Victory Junction, a North Carolina camp servicing children with chronic and serious medical illnesses.

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride announced the news on June 21 with a press release. It noted that fans along the southwestern route donated some of the funds. Sponsors, organizations, and the riders all chipped in money as well. The end result is that the 2022 ride raised the most money since the 2006 iteration.

“After being sidelined for nearly three years due to COVID, we were eager to get back on the road and get back to doing what we love,” Kyle Petty said in a statement. “I was completely blown away by the excitement seen amongst our Riders and fans all along the route. We saw some of the most beautiful scenery this country has to offer, met some amazing people, and experienced so many incredible bucket list places. But most importantly, we reignited our passion for riding and raising funds for the kids at Victory Junction…that’s what it’s always been about!”

The Riders & Fans Showed Immediate Support for the Return

With the ride set aside for two years due to COVID-19, the longtime supporters were not able to show their support or take part in the memorable events. Once the ride returned, these same fans immediately showed their support.

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride announced on January 10 that the application process for the 2022 ride had begun. There were a limited number of spots available, so the interested riders could not afford to waste time. 11 days later, the KPCR announced that no spots were available.

“A lot of people had been sitting there with their finger on send, waiting for it to open up so they could do it,” Petty told Heavy in March. “And I think it’s that two years of pent-up frustration that you weren’t able to go do stuff. You weren’t able to participate in those types of activities, you know, that group activity.

“So I think a lot of people were just ready to go do something, and this was something that had been on people’s list. And they were like, ‘You know what, I’ve been home for a year-and-a-half, for two years. Let’s do this.’ So this is probably the fastest it’s ever filled up.”

Several Special Guests Took Part in 2022

The Kyle Petty Charity Ride has always featured special guests. These riders have taken part in the annual event, spent time with fans, posed for photos, and just shown their support on a yearly basis while trying to raise money for Victory Junction.

The 2022 iteration continued this trend. There were multiple guest riders, headlined by Hall of Famer Richard Petty. The list also included Petty GMS Motorsports driver Erik Jones, lead NBC Sports play-by-play man Rick Allen, NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Hershel McGriff, Harry Gant, and Ken Schrader.

These special guests raised money to support children with chronic and serious medical illnesses. They also took visited some picturesque locations in the southwestern United States, including Monument Valley.

