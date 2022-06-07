NASCAR Legends Highlight Season 2 of ‘Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty’

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Petty is about to sit down for some deep conversations with special guests. “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty” is back for a star-studded second season, which features some racing legends.

Circle All Access has released the new trailer for Petty’s interview show. The brief clip shows him talking to Joe Gibbs and Darrell Waltrip, along with multiple prominent names from other industries. Additionally, a press release confirmed that Jeff Gordon will also make an appearance during the seventh episode of the season.

Rev up your engines and bring your appetite because a new season of @dinnerdrivekp with @kylepetty is headed your way! 🍴🚘 Join us for more fun and guests including @johnrich, @JeffGordonWeb, @ShawnJohnson & many more! Tag along starting Thursday, June 16 @ 9/8c pm on Circle TV pic.twitter.com/BH6xAY9d4G — Circle All Access (@CircleAllAccess) June 2, 2022

“After a successful premiere season of ‘Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty,’ we’re really excited to bring our viewers a fresh season of the show,” said Evan Haiman, SVP of Content at Circle Network, in a press release. “Circle viewers that are fans of everything from NASCAR to country music will find an episode that’s right up their alley.”

The second season of “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty” will debut on Circle on Thursday, June 16, with an episode focused on country star John Oates. Circle is available on many satellite and cable providers, as well as on certain digital antennas. The channel has an ad-supported streaming option available on Tubi, NCTC, DISH, Peacock, Roku, Inc., Samsung TV Plus, Redbox, VIZIO SmartCast®, XUMO, and Frndly TV.

The Second Season Features 12 Episodes

The second season of “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty” will feature numerous guests that take Petty to local restaurants and discuss their respective careers. There will be 12 episodes set in North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, and Georgia.

Two particular episodes feature championship-winning organizations. The Gordon episode will feature a tour of Hendrick Motorsports before the two former drivers also visit Charlotte Motor Speedway and zMAX Dragway while driving a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette.

The episode focused on Gibbs, for comparison, features an in-depth tour of Joe Gibbs Racing and an extensive discussion about the 2019 Daytona 500 that Denny Hamlin won a month after JD Gibbs passed away.

The episode highlighting Darrell Waltrip takes place far from the home of NASCAR. Petty actually travels to Franklin, Tenn., to meet with the Hall of Fame driver and tour his Honda dealership before heading to a local restaurant to continue the conversation.

The rest of the season will feature chats with former Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones, country star John Rich, songwriter/actor Lyle Lovett, musicians Scott and Seth Avett, and Shawn Johnson and Andrew East.

Season 1 Turned Heads With the Guest List

The new season continues a trend that began in 2021. The first season of “Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty” turned heads with its laundry list of special guests, starting with the pilot that featured Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Petty’s first list of guests also crossed multiple industries. He talked to country singer Darius Rucker, professional wrestler Ric Flair, golfer Davis Love III, racing legend Mario Andretti, Trackhouse Racing co-owner Pitbull, and former NFL player-turned-politician Herschel Walker.

A very special episode from the inaugural season was a family affair. Petty spent time with his father, Richard Petty, and he toured the Petty Museum in North Carolina. The two drivers also went for a ride in the 1970 Plymouth Superbird that won 18 out of 40 races.

