AJ Allmendinger, Bubba Wallace Turn Heads With Their Favorite Music

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on June 24-26 for a trip to Nashville Superspeedway. The track is outside of Music City, so it was only fitting that two Cup Series stars revealed their love of metal music.

NBC Sports asked the top Cup Series drivers for their race day songs, which prompted a unique variety of responses. Obviously, several chose songs by Sturgill Simpson, George Strait, and other country stars due to both personal preference and the location of the race. Bubba Wallace and AJ Allmendinger, however, turned heads with some heavier selections in Five Finger Death Punch and Wage War.

What songs do @NASCAR drivers listen to on race day? We asked them ahead of this weekend's race at @NashvilleSuperS. Tell us your favorite songs using #NASHCAR! pic.twitter.com/WeHVEt76ww — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 20, 2022

“If I have to get ready and get some anger to like really want to crash somebody — which pretty much is every weekend — gotta go Five Finger Death Punch,” Allmendinger said. “Gotta get that rage built up, get down in the race car, take that rage, and take it out on somebody else. That’s the go-to.”

OMG @AJDinger with FFDP! Heck yeah!!! 🤘 — Carin Reese (@carinreese) June 20, 2022

Wallace went with two options from different ends of the musical chart. He started by listing “Death Roll” by Florida-based metalcore band Wage War. Wallace then added “The Climb Back” by rapper J. Cole as evidence of his wide-ranging music preferences.

2 Toyota Drivers Went in Wildly Different Directions

Wallace was not the only member of the Toyota Racing Development family that turned heads with his answer. Teammate Kurt Busch and boss Denny Hamlin also did so for different reasons.

Hamlin said that he would probably use something by Post Malone to get him ready for the race. This is a fitting choice considering that both he and Wallace appeared in the music video for Malone’s “Motley Crew” midway through the 2021 Cup Series season.

“Aerosmith — Steven Tyler — that’s my favorite,” Busch said in the video. “Kid Rock always gets you pumped up for a race. Me, anyway. And then just like Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett. Like I’ll get in the islandy mood.”

Like Hamlin, Busch has a personal connection to one of his choices. He actually revealed on the “Unleashed with The Dingo and Danny” podcast that he had Tyler perform at his wedding reception. The Aerosmith frontman was scheduled to play five songs, but he decided on his own that he would actually do 12 songs, starting with “Dream On.”

Wallace Previously Showcased His Love of Metal

The trip to Nashville Superspeedway is not the first time that the Cup Series drivers have put their fascinating music tastes on display. They regularly do so with their walkout songs during driver introductions each week.

One specific example is the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on September 18. The track officials actually released the list of walkout songs after they played, which showcased the wide variety of options. Busch, in particular, opted for “It’s Getting Hot in Here” by Nelly.

Wallace walked out to “Bloodletter” by August Burns Red, a metalcore band that he previously joined for a holiday Livestream concert. However, he did not simply choose the song. He actually had his fans on Twitter take part in the process by voting between music from August Burns Red, Chelsea Grin, and Panopticon. “Bloodletter” was the top selection with 68.6% of the votes in the final round.

There was another driver that followed Wallace down the metal path for the trip to Bristol Motor Speedway. Tyler Reddick, who went with Jason Aldean for the Nashville race, walked out “Wild Eyes” by Australian metalcore band Parkway Drive before taking on the playoff race.

