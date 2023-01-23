Legacy Motor Club Announces Pair of Crew Chief Moves

Legacy Motor Club has made a pair of big moves ahead of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team brought in one new crew chief and gave another a contract extension.

According to a press release, Legacy MC has handed a contract extension to Dave Elenz. The veteran crew chief will remain the leader of the No. 43 team through the 2025 season. Additionally, Legacy MC announced that Todd Gordon will join the organization for all of Jimmie Johnson’s limited starts in the No. 84 Chevrolet.

Can’t think of a better guy to be leading this No. 43 team. Thankful to have Dave back on top of the pit box. pic.twitter.com/Pt71pMIZvn — Erik Jones (@Erik_Jones) January 23, 2023

“I’m thrilled to have Todd come on board as my crew chief,” Johnson said in a press release. “I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him over the last few weeks. I have known and respected him as a competitor for many years and have always appreciated his professionalism, work ethic and results.

“His wisdom and experience will be beneficial to Legacy MC as a whole. I believe he will work very well with Dave, Luke [Lambert], and the entire team.”

Gordon Retired From Full-Time Competition After 2021

Gordon is no stranger to success. He accumulated 25 Cup Series wins between 2012 and 2021 while working with such drivers as AJ Allmendinger, Sam Hornish Jr., Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney.

The majority of Gordon’s success came after he joined forces with Logano in 2013. They combined for 21 Cup Series wins, captured the All-Star Race in 2017, and they ended the 2018 season as champions. Gordon then moved to the No. 12 team and helped Blaney secure four wins.

Gordon made a major change midway through the 2021 season. He announced in June 2021 that he would retire from full-time competition after the championship race in Phoenix. He would spend more time with his family while Team Penske moved forward with a different crew chief lineup.

Gordon has remained away from the pit box after his retirement. Instead, he has spent time working as a broadcaster for the Motor Racing Network (MRN). He is also a co-host of “Late Shift” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Elenz Has Helped Legacy MC Contend for Wins

Bringing in a Cup Series champion is big for Johnson and the No. 84 team. Handing a contract extension to Elenz is even more significant for Erik Jones and the No. 43 team considering the effect that he had on them in 2022.

The first year of the Next Gen era featured some standout moments for Jones and Elenz. They combined for 13 top-10 finishes and three top-fives. They also captured the Southern 500 win at Darlington Raceway, marking the second time that Jones has won the Crown Jewel race.

“I’m excited to continue my career for 2023 and beyond at Legacy MC,” Elenz said. “We had a great season last year thanks to Erik and everyone at the team. There is a lot of excitement and opportunity right now at Legacy MC, and I’m really looking forward to getting back to the track.”

Along with the success in 2022, Elenz also has a long history of helping drivers contend for wins and titles. He won back-to-back Xfinity Series titles while working with William Byron and Tyler Reddick, and he went on to guide Noah Gragson to five total wins in 2020 and 2021.