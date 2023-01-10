Live Fast Motorsports Lands Extension With Primary Partner

Live Fast Motorsports continues to make moves ahead of the 2023 Cup Series season. The latest is an extension with a key primary partner, B’laster Holdings.

Live Fast Motorsports announced the news on January 10 with a press release. The NASCAR team confirmed B’laster’s return for the 2023 season while noting that the partnership has expanded to a total of nine Cup Series races, starting with the trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 19.

we're baaaack 😈 we are excited to announce another year of racing with @teamlivefast, this time with more races 🏁 tune in on March 19th to see @bjmcleod78 in the No. 78 B'laster Chevy Camaro pic.twitter.com/TuIOxiTZSO — B'laster Products (@BlasterProducts) January 10, 2023

B’laster’s 2023 schedule also includes races at Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt), Talladega Superspeedway (April 23), the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 28), Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 9), Pocono Raceway (July 23), Daytona International Speedway (August 26), Texas Motor Speedway (September 24), and Talladega Superspeedway (October 1).

B’laster Made Its Debut During the 2022 Season

Live Fast Motorsports enjoyed some significant moments during the 2022 Cup Series season. Team co-owner BJ McLeod secured his second career top-10 finish during a trip to Daytona International Speedway while the team continued to add more partners to the lineup.

B’laster was one of the significant additions. The company first hopped on to support the No. 78 team as the Cup Series made its debut at World Wide Technology Raceway. It returned at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Richmond Raceway, and Darlington Raceway.

This partnership will continue into 2023 as Live Fast Motorsports switches to Chevrolet and adds a new driver in Josh Bilicki. The company will only provide more support while moving deeper into the world of stock car racing.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with B’laster for a second year,” said Live Fast Motorsports co-owner Matt Tifft. “Working with B’laster’s team as well as using their products has been incredible. We look forward to seeing this relationship grow throughout the next season and making the Rust Belt Warriors proud!”

2 Primary Partners Have Confirmed Their Support

The reunion with B’laster is only the latest sponsor move for Live Fast Motorsports, but it sets the stage for nine Cup Series events. Now there are questions remaining about another primary partner that joined the fold.

Back on December 12, Live Fast Motorsports announced that Josh Bilicki will join the driver lineup for the 2023 season. He will make multiple starts in the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro while bringing longtime partner Zeigler Auto Group along for the ride.

The original Live Fast Motorsports announcement did not provide many details about the races that will feature Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group. It did not say how many races are on Bilicki’s schedule, but it highlighted some standout events.

The yellow and black Chevrolet will make its debut at Circuit of the Americas before returning for the Chicago Street Race, the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, and the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It seems likely that Bilicki will contend at other road courses on the schedule, provided there is sponsorship in place. McLeod has regularly stepped away from the No. 78 for previous road course races while Bilicki has a background competing on them in a variety of racing series. He would be a natural replacement for these events.