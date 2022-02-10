Live Fast Motorsports Names New CEO

Live Fast Motorsports has just made a massive move for the future. The NASCAR Cup Series team has named Jessica McLeod, wife of co-owner BJ McLeod, as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Live Fast Motorsports announced the news on February 10 and confirmed that McLeod will move from general manager to CEO. She will work directly with Matt Tifft and BJ as they strive to become more competitive with the Gen 7 stock cars, starting with the Daytona 500 on February 20.

McLeod has extensive experience in racing, dating back to 2003. She and BJ have worked together on a multitude of business ventures across multiple racing series. This includes the K&N Series, Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series.

“Jessica (McLeod) has been a crucial asset to LFM since the start,” said LFM co-owner, Matt Tifft in a statement. “Her direction, hard work and dedication to the team have served as foundational assets leading us to successes in our team’s first-year 2021. Today as LFM starts our second-year racing in the Cup Series, it feels right to give credit where credit is due, by naming Jessica with the well-deserved title and promotion of CEO.”

McLeod & BJ Co-Own Another Team

From then ▶️ Now What a ride it’s been!! 13 years of hard work and here we are one year down together as a team. Thank you for everything #livefastnation 🏁 pic.twitter.com/SEO7f4oCLk — Live Fast Motorsports (@teamlivefast) November 13, 2021

The McLeod family will be very busy during the 2022 season. They will have a multitude of responsibilities at Live Fast Motorsports while competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. They will also continue to run their Xfinity Series team.

McLeod and BJ co-own BJ McLeod Motorsports, which features three full-time stock cars. The No. 5, No. 78, and No. 99 entries compete each week with a variety of drivers. Though two of these entries will have full-time drivers during the 2022 season.

BJMM announced on September 21 that Stefan Parsons will take over the No. 99 on a full-time basis in 2022. He will start all 33 races for the first time in his career, and he will join forces with a proven veteran in Josh Wiliams, who left DGM Racing to join BJMM in December.

The No. 5 will feature multiple drivers during the 2022 season. Matt Mills will return to the organization for the majority of the season while continuing a relationship that dates back to the 2017 season. Mills made 30 starts in 2021 for BJMM while posting an average finish of 28.3.

2022 Will Be a Pivotal Year for Live Fast Motorsports

With McLeod assuming her new role in the organization, she will play a pivotal role as Live Fast Motorsports focuses on a new era of stock car racing. The team will strive to add more top-10s after BJ secured a ninth-place finish during the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The season-opening Daytona 500 will be a fitting place to kick off the season. BJ has performed the best at superspeedways during his Cup Series career, including a 23rd-place finish in the 2021 Daytona 500 and a 19th-place finish in the 2019 Daytona 500.

If BJ can drive the Gen 7 Ford Mustang to another strong finish at Daytona International Speedway, he will help Live Fast Motorsports start the year on a strong note. Keeping this momentum will be difficult, especially with trips to road courses and short tracks sprinkled throughout the year. BJ has never competed on a road course during his Cup Series career while his average finish at short tracks has been 31.3.

