Martin Truex Jr. Sponsor Sets 2023 Schedule

The 2023 NASCAR season doesn’t start until February 19, but Martin Truex Jr. has an important schedule in place. He knows when he will represent Auto-Owners Insurance on the track.

The multi-year partner provided the schedule on its official website. According to the information available, Truex will have the blue Auto-Owners Insurance scheme for eight of the points-paying events.

Truex will first showcase the scheme on April 2 at Richmond Raceway. This is a fitting location considering his previous three wins at the track, one of which was with Auto-Owners Insurance as his primary partner.

The Auto-Owners Insurance schedule continues with Bristol Motor Speedway (dirt) on April 9, Darlington Raceway on May 14, World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4, Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 9, Michigan International Speedway on August 6, Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 13, and Martinsville Speedway on October 29.

Auto-Owners Insurance Agreed to an Extension in 2022

Auto-Owners Insurance has been an important partner for Truex dating back to his time with Furniture Row Racing. The company has joined him for numerous races while celebrating several wins and a championship.

Of Truex’s 31 Cup Series wins, seven have been with Auto-Owners Insurance as his primary partner. This includes both a Throwback Weekend race (2021) and the Southern 500 Crown Jewel event (2016) at Darlington Raceway.

Auto-Owners Insurance ensured its return during the 2022 season. Joe Gibbs Racing announced on August 4 that the longtime sponsor had agreed to an extension covering the 2023 Cup Series season. The press release did not detail the number of races on the schedule, but Auto-Owners Insurance has since provided that information.

“Auto-Owners has been a great partner of ours for a long time now,” Truex said in a press release in August. “They’re always 100 percent behind whatever we’re doing whether that’s on the track or with our foundation. They do so many great things for us and I’m very appreciative of their partnership and I’m excited to keep it going.”

Truex’s Other Sponsors Have Schedules To Announce

The pieces are falling into place for Truex’s 2023 campaign, his 18th as a full-time driver. He has his sponsorship schedule for Auto-Owners Insurance, as well as his updated Bass Pro Shops scheme.

There are more details for Joe Gibbs Racing to provide in the coming weeks. The team still has to reveal the sponsorship schedules for Bass Pro Shops and any other partners that will join the No. 19 team for the 36-race schedule.

The 2022 season featured Auto-Owners Insurance as the primary for eight races and Bass Pro Shops for 23 races. Bass Pro Shops also served as the primary partner for the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum and the All-Star Race. Reser’s Fine Foods took over the No. 19 for three races while Interstate Batteries and DeWalt Tools each had one race on the schedule.

Joe Gibbs Racing will provide these details as the season-opening Daytona 500 approaches. For now, the 2017 Cup Series champion will finish the rest of his offseason before heading to Los Angeles for the Busch Light Clash on February 4-5, which will feature an additional four cars in the main event.