Joe Gibbs Racing Reveals New Scheme for Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing has provided some important information. The NASCAR Cup Series team has revealed one of Martin Truex Jr.‘s primary schemes for 2023.

The team actually dropped two new schemes on December 22. The first was the No. 19 hauler that will carry Truex’s Toyota Camry TRD to every race on the schedule. The second was the updated version of the Bass Pro Shops scheme that Truex will use for the majority of the schedule.

You’re my favorite color, camouflage 😍 The @BassProShops Camry TRD and hauler for the 2023 #NASCAR Cup Series are 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EcoZlKx8uE — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) December 22, 2022

The updated version features the same overall color palette that Truex has put on display during previous seasons. Though there will be a major change. There will be a subtle camouflage design that takes over the entire hood and sides of the stock car. This camouflage also replaces some of the orange that previously covered the front of the No. 19 Toyota.

The Updated Scheme Promotes a Unique Membership

The camouflage is one significant change for the 2023 Cup Series season. Another is the addition of the word “CLUB” on the hood and sides of Truex’s No. 19 Toyota Camry TRD.

This new scheme will highlight the Bass Pro Shops Conservation CLUB Card. This is the program that rewards shoppers with points for every purchase at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. Members can redeem these points for gear. They can also receive access to discounts and giveaways.

Truex will not be the only person advertising the Bass Pro Shops Conservation CLUB. Josh Berry will also do so in the Xfinity Series as he joins forces with Bass Pro for 11 races in 2023.

Additionally, Dale Earnhardt Jr. will have a special Bass Pro Shops Conservation CLUB scheme as he expands his part-time schedule for 2023. He will make two Xfinity Series starts instead of his standard one.

Another potential driver that will advertise the CLUB drives for Richard Childress Racing. Austin Dillon has a longstanding partnership with Bass Pro Shops, and he will likely have a new scheme for 2023 as well.

Truex Will Pass a Hall of Famer in 2023

Truex will enter the 2023 season with a new scheme on the No. 19 Toyota Camry TRD, and he will have the goal of snapping a winless streak that kept him out of the playoffs in 2022.

If Truex can snap this streak, he will secure his 32nd career Cup Series win. It will move him into a tie with Dale Jarrett, and it will put him only one win behind Fireball Roberts.

Even if Truex is unable to snap this winless streak, he will still pass a Hall of Famer on another list. He will enter the season with 621 career starts, and he will end the schedule with 657 starts, provided he suits up for every single race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is closest to Truex on the all-time starts list. The Hall of Famer ended his Cup Series career with 631 starts. Just ahead of Earnhardt are Buck Baker (635 starts), Kyle Busch (642 starts), and JD McDuffie (653 starts).

Truex will not pass Busch considering that the two-time champion will continue to make starts and pursue wins after moving over to Richard Childress Racing. However, the 2017 champion should still be able to pass Earnhardt, Baker, and McDuffie in 2023.