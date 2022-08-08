Matt Crafton Lands New Crew Chief for Richmond Raceway

The Camping World Truck Series is back in action as drivers take on the second playoff race. Matt Crafton will partner with a new crew chief as he pursues a spot in the Round of Eight.

NASCAR provided the information with its weekly entry list for the race weekend. Crafton’s No. 88 ThorSport Racing Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was among the 42 entries, and it had Shane Wilson listed as the new crew chief. The veteran will replace Bud Haefele, who served as Crafton’s crew chief at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono Raceway, and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Wilson will actually be the third crew chief atop the No. 88 box this season after Junior Joiner walked away after the 2021 season finale. Crafton started with Jeff Hensley as the man guiding the team each week, but their time together came to an end on June 29 after 14 races. Hensley moved over to GMS Racing and reunited with Grant Enfinger.

Wilson Guided Another Driver for 14 Races in 2022

Wilson has spent more than 500 races on top of the pit box across the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series, Cup Series, and ARCA Menards Series. The most recent work has been with Derek Kraus and the No. 19 team.

Wilson kicked off the 2022 season with Kraus, and he guided the Truck Series driver to four top-10 finishes and one pole win. However, their time together came to an end after the trip to Nashville Superspeedway. Kraus began working with Charles Denike at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Prior to his work with Kraus, Wilson spent time on the pit box while working with two other drivers. He joined forces with Tanner Gray for 29 total races in 2020 and 2021. He also worked with Brendan Gaughan for 72 races and guided the veteran driver on eight trips to Victory Lane. This includes six wins in 2003 when Gaughan finished fourth in the championship standings.

Crafton Has Work To Do at Richmond Raceway

The addition of a new crew chief comes at a time when Crafton has some work to do. He has two races remaining in which he can potentially secure a spot in the Round of Eight. Richmond Raceway is the next opportunity for the only man with more than 500 starts in the Truck Series.

Crafton is one of two drivers below the cutline with two races remaining in the Round of 10. He is seven points below Carson Hocevar, who sits in the final transfer spot. ThorSport Racing teammate Christian Eckes is also seven points below Hocevar after the trip to IRP.

Crafton has 15 career Truck Series wins and three championships, but none of his trips to Victory Lane have taken place at Richmond Raceway. He has seven starts at the short track and two top-10 finishes. He finished seventh during the 2005 race and then he finished second behind Grant Enfinger during the return to Richmond in 2020.

