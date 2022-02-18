FOX Sports Names Guest Broadcaster for Fontana Race

FOX Sports has revealed the identity of the guest analyst for the trip to Auto Club Speedway. Matt Kenseth, the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will join the booth for the Wise Power 400 on February 27 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

FOX Sports duo Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer broke the news during the Bluegreen Vacation Duel races on Thursday, February 17. They revealed that Kenseth would make a return to the Cup Series, albeit in a different capacity. He will head to the booth and help call NASCAR’s return to the two-mile track.

2003 @NASCAR Cup Series Champion @MattKenseth will join @MikeJoy500 and @ClintBowyer in the @NASCARonFOX booth for the Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 3:00 PM ET on @FOXTV! pic.twitter.com/eUBIeOGySK — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) February 18, 2022

“I’m looking forward to it,” Bowyer said during FS1 coverage of the Bluegreen Vacation Duel races. “Always a lot of fun having Matt. Man, you’re going to have your hands full, Mike. Look out.”

Kenseth has experience providing commentary. He joined Greg Biffle and Hailie Deegan during the 2021 Daytona 500 for a watch along session. He remained calm while watching the massive crash unfold on the final lap, and he quickly noted that Michael McDowell would become the winner.

Kenseth Replaces a 3x Cup Series Champion

The addition of Kenseth continues a new approach previously unveiled by FOX Sports. The broadcaster lost Jeff Gordon as an analyst ahead of the 2022 season when the Hall of Famer moved over to Hendrick Motorsports in a full-time capacity. Instead of replacing him with one permanent addition, FOX Sports opted for a rotating list of guests.

Tony Stewart was the first man to jump in the booth with Bowyer and Joy. He kicked off his two-race schedule with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on February. He also agreed to join the duo for the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20.

Stewart’s first weekend in the booth was a success. He had a seamless back and forth with both Joy and Bowyer. He also spent some time having fun with Kyle Busch when the two-time champion temporarily joined the booth to discuss the races on the quarter-mile short track inside the LA Memorial Coliseum.

Kenseth Has Extensive Experience at Fontana

The California race will serve as a fitting event for Kenseth’s return. The Wisconsin native has considerable experience racing at Auto Club Speedway during a Cup Series career that featured 697 total starts.

Kenseth suited up for 25 races at Auto Club Speedway during his career, and he posted an average finish of 12.1 with only one DNF. This run includes 15 top-10 finishes, nine top-fives, and three trips to Victory Lane (2006, 2007, and 2009). Kenseth also won the Pole Award during the 2014 trip to Auto Club Speedway.

Given his extensive experience at the track, Kenseth will be able to provide a lot of information to the fans watching the FOX broadcast at home. Both he and Bowyer will be able to explain why certain drivers can achieve success on the two-mile track and why others struggle while fighting for position.

