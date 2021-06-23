Jeff Gordon Announces Major Career Move

A NASCAR Hall of Famer is moving into a new career path. Jeff Gordon announced on Wednesday, June 23, that he will leave his role as a Fox Sports analyst and will join Hendrick Motorsports. He will become the vice-chairman of the racing team, making him “the second-ranking team official.”

According to a press release from Hendrick Motorsports, Gordon will assume his new role on Jan. 1, 2022. He will have a daily presence at the organization and he will focus on the marketing and competition groups at HMS. Additionally, Gordon will join team owner Rick Hendrick on NASCAR’s team owner council and will take over the team’s spot on the diversity, equity, and inclusion committee.

“I cannot put into words what Hendrick Motorsports means to me,” Gordon said in a statement via HMS. “In many ways, it’s my home and the people here are my family. I’ve never lost my passion for the organization, for our sport, and for the sheer challenge of racing and winning at the highest level. Being part of the competition is where I’m happiest and feel I can make the biggest contribution to the continued, long-term success of the team. Rick and I have a shared vision, which is based on the values he’s instilled, the culture he’s built and our desire to be the very best in all categories, on and off the track.”

Gordon Invested in the Race Team Prior to Leaving Fox Sports

Back in October 1999, Gordon was finishing off another successful season in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. The three-time champion had added another seven wins to his resume, including the 1999 Daytona 500. Gordon ultimately fell short of third consecutive championship — fourth overall — but he made a major career move.

The Hall of Famer became an equity owner in Hendrick Motorsports near the end of the 1999 season. To this day, he remains as Hendrick’s only partner in the championship-winning organization. Now he will expand his role while leaving the Fox Sports booth.

“Jeff and I have talked about this for many years, and I feel it’s a natural evolution for him and our company,” Hendrick added in a press release. “I’ve always been impressed with his business instincts. On some level, he’s been involved in every major decision we’ve made over the last two decades, and his influence has continued to grow since he stopped driving. He understands our culture, our values, and the importance we place on our people and our partnerships.

“I love racing and competing, and Jeff is the only person I know who hates to lose as much as I do. I feel great physically and have no plans to go anywhere anytime soon, which is exactly why it’s the right time. In the years to come, I couldn’t be more energized about working arm-in-arm with him and cementing the future of Hendrick Motorsports together.”

Gordon Will Now Work With Championship Contenders

When the Hall of Famer assumes his new roles with Hendrick Motorsports, he will work with a stacked group of drivers. The four-driver stable featuring Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron is one of the youngest in the Cup Series, but it has accounted for eight points-paying wins in the 2021 season.

Larson, the driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro, has reached Victory Lane four times while leading the most laps (1426) and winning the most stages (12). Bowman has two wins of his own while Byron and Elliott each have one. All four drivers are headed to the playoffs and will have the opportunity to contend for the Bill France Cup. Elliott, in particular, will go for his second consecutive championship trophy after winning in 2020.

Gordon is no stranger to winning. He locked up 93 wins during his Cup Series career and brought four championships to HMS. Now he will help the four young drivers as they try to match his career marks.

READ NEXT: Michael McDowell Lands New Sponsor for 2021 Season