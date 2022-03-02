2 More NASCAR Stars Join Ryan Newman in Alternative Racing Series

The Superstar Racing Experience keeps stocking talent for its second season. Ryan Newman joined at the end of February, and now former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth and Camping World Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan have set their schedules for the 2022 season.

SRX announced the additions on Wednesday, March 2. The series created by Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham will bring in Kenseth as a special guest for three races and Deegan for two. The 2003 Cup Series champion will suit up at Nashville Fairgrounds (Tennessee) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Missouri) on July 16, and Sharon Speedway (Ohio) on July 23.

Kenseth has remained away from racing since his brief return in the 2020 Cup Series season, but he recently returned to NASCAR in a different manner. He joined Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the booth for the Wise Power 400 at Auto Club Speedway on February 27, drawing rave reviews from social media in the process.

Deegan, for comparison, will make her 2022 SRX debut for the race at Stafford Motor Speedway (Connecticut) on July 2. She will return to the series two weeks later at I-55 Raceway (Missouri) on July 16. The defending Camping World Truck Series Most Popular Driver will have the unique opportunity to battle multiple Daytona 500 champions, as well as major names from the IndyCar Series.

Deegan Made 3 Starts in SRX During the 2021 Season

Deegan received a unique opportunity during the inaugural SRX season. She was able to share driving duties with 2004 IndyCar champion Tony Kanaan, and she went toe-to-toe with Tony Stewart.

Deegan’s first start in SRX took place at Knoxville Raceway. She made her debut in the purpose-built car and finished top-five in both heat races. Once the main event began, she started third overall and ran near the front of the pack while battling 11 other drivers. Deegan ended her debut race second overall behind Stewart.

Deegan returned to SRx for the final two races of the season — Slinger Speedway and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. She finished fourth in her second race of the season but 10th overall to cap off the year. Now, however, Deegan will have two more opportunities to pursue a win.

Smoke Is Back in Action for 2022

The 2021 SRX Champion returns to defend his crown. @TonyStewart returns for the full-time schedule for SRX this summer.

The additions of Kenseth and Deegan were not the only updates provided by SRX. The series also revealed that Stewart will be back for another full-time season as he defends his championship.

Smoke started all six races during the inaugural season in 2021, and he won twice. He captured the checkered flag at Knoxville Raceway on June 19 and Eldora Speedway on June 26. He also finished second behind Chase Elliott during the season finale at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on July 17.

There were questions about whether Stewart would compete in his series once again, especially as other drivers agreed to deals. He was one of the last to announce his intentions, but he confirmed that he will be back for six more starts to defend his championship trophy.

