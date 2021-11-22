Tony Stewart & Leah Pruett Have Tied the Knot

The top power couple in professional motorsports has kicked off the offseason with an extravagant wedding. Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett headed to Los Cabos and exchanged vows during a special ceremony.

IndyCar driver Marco Andretti provided a glimpse at the ceremony with a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, November 21. He showed Stewart and Pruett walking back down the aisle after exchanging vows while the attendees clapped.

Andretti also provided some other looks at the festivities and the wedding location on his Instagram story. He posed with the happy couple for one photo and then showed a massive stretch of the beach that featured “Mr. & Mrs. Stewart” written in the sand in another.

The Wedding Took Place 8 Months After the Engagement Announcement

Stewart and Pruett began dating in 2020, resulting in Smoke spending a considerable amount of time at NHRA events. They announced their engagement on social media on March 18, 2021, with a pair of posts on Instagram.

Stewart showed off the ring to kick off his series of photos. He also showed them walking hand-in-hand in Lake Havasu City while checking out some classic hot rods on the strip. Stewart used the caption of his post to celebrate the fact that he will spend the rest of his life with Pruett.

“Thought no better time to share our engagement than right now, after the Tour De Florida clutch dust settled,” Pruett added in her Instagram post on March 18. “Checking out hot rods and cruising the Havasu strip with my husband to be [Tony Stewart]. The undeniable level of love, happiness, and soulfulness we have together is monumental. He might run in circles, but is the straightest shooter and the salt of this earth… looking forward to a lifetime of sunrises and sunsets that the Lord has gifted us together. Love you babe!”

Stewart & Pruett Will Pursue Wins at the Race Track in 2022

Now that they have officially married, Stewart and Pruett will continue to plan for a future together in motorsports. They will take on the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) during the 2022 season while spearheading Tony Stewart Racing, a new entry to the series.

Smoke’s team issued a press release on October 14 and confirmed plans to compete in NHRA with two drivers. 39-time event winner Matt Hagan will drive the Funny Car entry while Pruett will run the Top Fuel entry after finishing out her tenure with Don Schumacher Racing.

“When I retired from full-time driving I said it wasn’t the end, but the beginning of a new chapter. This is proof of that,” Stewart said in the press release. “I appreciate all forms of racing and I’ve always been intrigued about drag racing and NHRA, in particular. Back in 2009 when Tony Schumacher and I were both representing the U.S. Army, I got to hang out with him and Don Schumacher at the U.S. Nationals. Tony ended up winning and after taking it all in, I was hooked. But it wasn’t until I met Leah and started going to races regularly, where I saw the strategy and the preparation firsthand, that I truly understood it.”

