MBM Motorsports Signs New Partner for 2023 Season

MBM Motorsports has made a move ahead of the 2023 NASCAR season. The Xfinity Series team has signed a new partner for multiple races, starting with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

MBM Motorsports announced the news on February 4. The team said that Klutch Spirits will take over as a primary partner. The No. 13 Klutch Vodka entry will feature Timmy Hill as the driver as the Maryland native attempts to follow up his second-place finish from the August 2022 race at the superspeedway.

“I am excited to return to Daytona and capitalize on the [second-place] finish we achieved in August last year,” Hill said in a press release. “It is even more exciting to welcome a new partner like Klutch Vodka to the sport and provide an opportunity for them to grow their brand through the team!”

MBM Motorsports did not provide any details about the other races featuring the Klutch Vodka scheme. For now, the focus remains on the season-opening trip to Florida for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300.

MBM Motorsports Will Have a Second Driver for Daytona

The addition of Klutch Vodka is only the latest move for MBM Motorsports. The team has also announced that there will be a second driver on hand for the trip to Daytona International Speedway.

According to a January 27 announcement, Dexter Stacey will join the team for the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300. He will drive the No. 66 Chevrolet Camaro while working as a teammate to Hill.

Stacey has made 25 Xfinity Series starts in his career while driving for multiple teams, but he hasn’t been active since the 2016 season when he made one start at Texas Motor Speedway. Instead, he has focused on the Pinty’s Series in Canada.

Stacey will now return while joining MBM Motorsports and trying to surpass a previous career-best finish of 21st at Iowa Speedway.

Hill Made Multiple Starts for MBM Motorsports in 2022

The 2023 season continues a partnership between Hill and MBM Motorsports. The Maryland native has had a constant presence on the team, both in the Xfinity Series and in the Cup Series.

The 2022 season, in particular, featured Hill making nine Xfinity Series starts for MBM Motorsports while driving full-time for his own Craftsman Truck Series team.

This schedule began with the Throwback Weekend race at Darlington Raceway. Hill then took on the next two races, which took place at Texas Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Hill’s schedule continued with trips to Pocono Raceway, Watkins Glen International, Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, the Charlotte Roval, and Homestead-Miami Speedway. He posted a season-best finish of second at Daytona. He also added a 14th-place finish during the road course race at Watkins Glen.

“Finishing [second] at Daytona last year was a huge boost to our team and it has paid off with the excitement of a multi-race partnership with Klutch Vodka,” MBM Motorsports team owner Carl Long said. “We are excited to have a Klutch performance and be in contention for the win!”