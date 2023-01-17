Hill Motorsports Changes Plans for 2023 NASCAR Season

Hill Motorsports will return to the Craftsman Truck Series in 2023. However, the team will undergo a significant change as it scales back to one full-time entry.

Hill Motorsports announced the news on January 17. The team confirmed that it will only field the No. 56 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro after running two entries in 2022. Timmy Hill and Tyler Hill will share the entry as they pursue strong performances on a variety of tracks.

“It’s exciting to finally have our plans set for 2023 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,” said team owner Timmy Hill in a press release. “After a year of running two trucks, we felt it was best to return to one truck and focus on getting our competitiveness where we expect it to be. I have high hopes for the season and what we can accomplish.”

Hill will kick off the season behind the wheel of the No. 56 Toyota Tundra. He will control the entry at Daytona International Speedway in what will be his third Truck Series start at the Florida track. The team will reveal the rest of the schedule and the sponsor lineup at a later date.

Hill Motorsports Expanded for the 2022 Truck Series Season

The 2022 season also featured a significant change for Hill Motorsports. The team went from only one entry to two. The elder Hill was the full-time driver of the No. 56 Toyota while Tyler made seven starts in the No. 5 Toyota.

The expanded schedule did not play out as the team expected. Hill had 11 top-20 finishes but no top-10s. Tyler added a 21st-place finish at Kansas Speedway while running his limited schedule.

This was a significant change from the 2021 season when the Hill brothers shared the No. 56 with Gus Dean and Mike Marlar. They combined for four top-10s and one top-five with Tyler’s runner-up at Talladega Superspeedway serving as the best finish in team history.

“Racing alongside my brother and for our family team has always been a dream of mine. To be able to continue to have that dream realized and do it back again with the No. 56 on the door, it’s truly special,” Tyler said. “2022 is in the rearview mirror and I can’t wait to get 2023 started with my brother and this great group of guys.”

The 2022 Season Also Featured a Manufacturer Change

As part of the announcement on January 17, Hill Motorsports also answered another important question. The team confirmed that it will continue working with Toyota Racing Development.

Hill Motorsports has competed in the Craftsman Truck Series since the Hill brothers shared the No. 56 with Bobby Reuse and Carson Hocevar. The team has competed in 84 total events, with the majority featuring a Chevrolet badge on the entry.

2022 was the first season with Toyota Racing Development, and now this relationship will continue into 2023 as the team moves closer to 100 total starts in the Craftsman Truck Series. Hill Motorsports will move back to one entry while continuing to build upon its relationship with the manufacturer, and it will feature two primary drivers.