Dale Earnhardt Jr. Brings Back Classic Sponsor for North Wilkesboro

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. will compete at North Wilkesboro Speedway while celebrating the track’s return. He will use the event to bring back a classic sponsor for his entry.

JR Motorsports announced the news on August 2. The team confirmed that Earnhardt will drive a JRM entry during the CARS Tour race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on August 31. He will run a green and yellow tribute scheme that throws back to his scheme from the 1993 season. Earnhardt and JRM will also create a special line of throwback merch celebrating the partnership.

“I came to North Wilkesboro so many times as a kid,” Earnhardt said in a press release. “It’s a special place. I never thought I’d get a chance to race around here again. To put this program together with Sun Drop, who sponsored my late model in ’93, I wouldn’t want it any other way. They were with my dad for years and one of my first sponsors. Seeing the Sun Drop Chevy at Wilkesboro again will bring back some great memories for me.”

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Earnhardt & Dirty Mo Media Will Document the Process

There will be extra attention on Earnhardt and North Wilkesboro Speedway during the CARS Tour event, especially with him bringing back the Sun Drop scheme. Not everyone will be able to attend the race, but they can watch live on Racing America and XR+ for a fee. The one-day stream on Racing America will cost $24.99, or racing fans can pay $39.99 for one month of the XR+ streaming service that provides access to the races at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Along with the streaming options, there will be a separate video project covering Earnhardt’s return. Dirty Mo Media, the company behind “The Dale Jr. Download” and multiple other racing podcasts, will be on hand to film a video series called “Roots & Revival.”

This six-part series will debut on Dirty Mo Media’s YouTube channel leading up to the August 31 race. The first episode will drop on August 9, and it will provide even more information about Earnhardt’s preparation for the return to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Earnhardt Teased the Return to North Wilkesboro Speedway

There have been questions about Earnhardt and a potential return to North Wilkesboro Speedway since April 16 when Speedway Motorsports and XR Events confirmed that racing would once again take place at the track.

Earnhardt turned heads the morning of April 17 by tweeting out a photo of himself and the Sun Drop entry at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He asked if he and his former sponsor should “run it back” at the end of August.

Two months later, Earnhardt confirmed his intentions to compete at the historic track. He took part in a test session with Josh Berry and Carson Kvapil, marking his first time on the racing surface since 1995. He then met with media members and said that his goal was to run the CARS Tour race in one of the two JRM entries.

READ NEXT: Richard Childress Racing Adds Third Entry for Michigan