NASCAR Hits Kyle Busch Motorsports With Penalties

The sanctioning body has been busy with its recent penalty reports. The latest example is the post-Richmond report that includes L1-Level Penalties for both Kyle Busch Motorsports and Rev Racing.

According to a release from NASCAR, the No. 4 Chevrolet of Chase Purdy, the No. 51 Chevrolet of Jack Wood, and the No. 2 Chevrolet of Nick Sanchez all violated the Rule Book. The specific notes listed Sections 14.3.3.3.2.C: Engine Oil Reservoir Tank Encasemen; 14.9.3.2 C & G: Engine Oil Reservoir Tank; 14.19.A : Assembled Vehicle Overall Rules.

The penalty report noted that these violations were discovered during an opening-day inspection at Texas Motor Speedway. As a note, the No. 2 Chevrolet of Rev Racing is the product of a technical alliance with KBM.

As a result, all three teams lost 10 driver points and 10 owner points. Wood is a part-time driver, so this does not have an effect on his pursuit of a championship. Though it will potentially have an impact on the owners’ playoffs. Sanchez and Purdy, however, will now lose crucial points as they continue to pursue spots in the playoffs.

Purdy & Sanchez Remain Above the Elimination Line

The trip to Texas Motor Speedway was productive at times for all three drivers. Sanchez started from the pole and turned in a dominant effort while sweeping the first two stages and leading 168 of the 171 laps. However, he finished 16th after contact from Carson Hocevar sent him hard into the wall in overtime and brought out the caution for the final time.

Purdy started 14th overall in the No. 4 Chevrolet, and he scored points in the first two stages. He went on to finish second overall behind Hocevar in what was a career-best finish. Wood started second next to Sanchez, and he finished ninth overall while securing his own career-best finish.

Purdy and Sanchez left Texas Motor Speedway above the playoff cutline. Following the loss of 10 points, they are both still in a solid position overall with time to secure their spots in the playoffs.

Purdy, who was in a tie with Corey Heim, dropped from seventh to eighth in the standings. Sanchez remains in the ninth position, but his 14-point lead over Tyler Ankrum has shrunk down to only four.

The Drivers Have Several More Opportunities To Pursue Points

The L1-Level penalties are not ideal for the three Chevrolet drivers. They lost out on crucial points that will play a role as the playoffs draw near. However, there is plenty of time remaining in the regular season.

There are 11 more events before the start of the Craftsman Truck Series playoffs. The next takes place at Bristol Motor Speedway as the drivers take on the dirt surface. Purdy and Sanchez will be behind the wheel of the No. 4 and No. 2 entries, respectively. William Byron will replace Wood in the No. 51.

The regular season continues with trips to Martinsville Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Darlington Raceway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono Raceway, and Richmond Raceway.

The playoffs will begin in August with the event at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Only 10 drivers will secure their spots in the playoff field through wins or by virtue of points.