Rev Racing Lands Championship-Winning Crew Chief

Rev Racing will make the move to the Craftsman Truck Series in 2023 with Nick Sanchez. The team will also work with a championship-winning crew chief in Danny Stockman Jr.

Rev Racing announced the news on December 7 with a press release. The team confirmed that Stockman will move from Kyle Busch Motorsports as part of a technical alliance with the long-running Truck Series team. Additionally, the No. 18 crew that helped Chandler Smith contend for a championship will follow Stockman to Rev Racing.

“I am thrilled to work with Danny and the whole No. 18 team that competed for the championship this year,” Sanchez said in a press release. “In the short time I’ve spent with Danny, it’s very easy to see why he’s won numerous races and championships in NASCAR.

“We seem to already be aligned, finding early synergies to build on during the season. I feel like Danny will elevate my game as a driver and help Rev Racing and myself contend for wins on a weekly basis.”

Stockman Has 2 Championships in the National Series

Stockman most recently worked for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the Truck Series, and he achieved success. He won nine races while working for the organization, and he helped Smith finish third in the championship standings in 2022.

Prior to his time at KBM, Stockman worked for Richard Childress Racing. He spent time as a crew chief across the three national series while working with such drivers as Daniel Hemric, Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Paul Menard, and Brandon Jones.

Stockman achieved the most success while working with the elder Dillon. He guided the North Carolina native to four wins in the Truck Series and five in the Xfinity Series. This partnership also led to the Truck Series championship in 2011 and the Xfinity Series championship in 2013.

2023 Will Present a New Opportunity for Stockman

The 2022 season is complete, which means that Smith will move up to the Xfinity Series so that he can join Kaulig Racing. Stockman will now move on and take on a different challenge.

Sanchez has never made a start in the Craftsman Truck Series, so he will have to learn on the fly, so to speak. Working with Stockman and Smith’s former crew will make this transition easier. Though he will still have to adapt to a different style of vehicle.

Sanchez has shown the ability to perform in other series. For example, he made eight starts in the Xfinity Series, primarily with Big Machine Racing, and he secured four top-15 finishes and one top-10.

The Florida native also achieved success in the ARCA Menards Series. He captured one win in 2021 while running a part-time schedule, and then he went full-time in 2022. Sanchez spent the year battling Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye for the championship. He ultimately reigned victorious on the strength of three wins, 16 top-10s, and nine top-fives.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead Rev Racing’s first-ever campaign in the Crafstman Truck Series with Nick Sanchez behind the wheel of the No. 2 Gainbridge Silverado as part of their alliance with KBM,” Stockman said. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to help develop some great young drivers — that’s what I enjoy doing and why I came back to the Truck Series, so I’m really looking forward to working with Nick.

“From the time I’ve got to spend with him in recent weeks and watching what he was able to do in the ARCA Menards Series the last few years and at the end of last season in the Xfinity Series, I feel like after he gets some seat time to get acclimated to how the trucks drive, he’ll quickly find himself in the mix to win races and fight for a spot in the playoffs.”