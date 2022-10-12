NASCAR Promises ‘Most Aggressive Schedule’

The sanctioning body has made some big moves recently with its schedule. These will only continue after NASCAR President Steve Phelps promised that the 2024 schedule would be “the most aggressive” in the history of the racing series.

Phelps made the comments during the CAA World Congress of Sports in New York. He sat down with FOX Sports reporter Josh Sims, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks, and Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman Jeff Gordon to discuss a variety of topics. This included the schedule variation that took NASCAR to the LA Memorial Coliseum and set up the first-ever street race in Chicago.

“The opportunity for us to continue schedule variation — and for the first time ever — run a street course, we think it’s gonna be fantastic,” Phelps said, video courtesy of Sports Business Journal. “Whether you are race fans telling us you want geographic expansion or different things or our broadcast partners in FOX and NBC, they want to see unique things as well.”

“…We are going to keep being very aggressive in our schedule. Our [2024] schedule, I think, will probably have the most aggressive schedule we’ve ever had in terms of continued schedule variation. I won’t talk about what that is at this particular time.”

NASCAR’s Recent Moves Included a Return to a Historic Site

Phelps did not provide any extra information about the aggressive moves that will take place. This is understandable considering that NASCAR just released the 2023 schedule. There is still just under a year remaining — most likely — before the 2024 schedule drops.

Some of the aggressive moves spearheaded by SVP of racing development and strategy Ben Kennedy include trips to new venues and the return to historic sites. The Chicago street race is only one example that also joins the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum and the past two races at Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

One of the biggest changes made for the 2023 season was the return to North Wilkesboro Speedway. NASCAR decided to take the annual All-Star Race from Texas Motor Speedway — its home for the past two seasons — and move it to the historic North Carolina short track.

None of the drivers and teams know how the racing will be at North Wilkesboro Speedway, especially after races at Martinsville Speedway and Richmond Raceway disappointed. However, there is still time for NASCAR to adjust the Next Gen package and set up a unique exhibition event.

A Different City Could Host a Street Race

There are several possible moves that NASCAR could make for the 2024 season and into the future. This includes some other cities that could host street races, provided the three-year deal with the city of Chicago is a success.

According to Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal, NASCAR “is said to have interest” in multiple cities across the country. This includes New York, Denver, and Portland. The Pacific Northwest city, in particular, already hosts an Xfinity Series race.

Obviously, there are numerous factors that could shake up future schedules. If the street race in Chicago is not a success, it could disrupt plans for other street races across the country. The continued changes to the Next Gen car could also play a role.

For now, the teams will move forward with plans for the 2023 season, which will only feature two big changes. They will take on the streets of Chicago and North Wilkesboro Speedway while NASCAR prepares to make very aggressive moves for 2024.