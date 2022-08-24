NASCAR Team Partners With McGruff the Crime Dog

Emerling-Gase Motorsports is about to showcase a new scheme to promote smart consumerism. The Xfinity Series team will partner with McGruff the Crime Dog on National Dog Day.

Joey Gase, co-owner of Emerling-Gase Motorsports, announced the news on August 24. He showed off the No. 35 Ford Mustang which will feature a blue, white, and red scheme highlighting the National Crime Prevention Council. McGruff the Crime Dog will take up space all over the stock car while wielding his magnifying glass.

🚨🚨🚨 We are excited to team up with @McGruffatNCPC and The Go For Real campaign that educates fans and consumers on the dangers of dupes that permeate multiple industries, including professional sports! pic.twitter.com/cCTkOQyUWm — Joey Gase Racing (@JoeyGaseRacing) August 24, 2022

“I am extremely excited to be teaming up with McGruff the Crime Dog® this weekend in DAYTONA!” Gase said in a press release. “I remember McGruff coming and visiting my class when I was in elementary school and how cool that was. I also know my boys will be so excited to meet McGruff at the track on Friday!”

The Partnership Highlights the Harms of Counterfeit Products

The scheme will specifically promote the Go For Real campaign, which spotlights the “harms of counterfeit products.” This campaign has the goal of educating consumers about these products that infiltrate numerous industries. This includes an estimated $12 million annually in counterfeit auto parts, per the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

As Gase is a NASCAR driver and team owner, there will be a particular emphasis on auto parts. Safety is paramount for teams, especially with speeds nearing 200 mph, and the counterfeits don’t have the same level of testing.

Gase will put this scheme on display as he makes his seventh start of the 2022 Xfinity Series season. He helped kick off the team’s inaugural season at Daytona International Speedway in February, and he drove the No. 53 Ford to a 26th-place finish. Gase then added a 16th-place finish in the second trip to the reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Multiple Drivers Have Contended for Strong Finishes

Emerling-Gase Motorsports is only in its first season of operation and has featured a wide variety of drivers. The team is smaller than many of its counterparts, but there have been some strong runs.

Two drivers, in particular, have been within reach of a top-10 finish. Parker Kligerman suited up for the team at Circuit of the Americas and finished 12th overall in the No. 35 Toyota. Shane Lee then drove the No. 53 Ford to a 14th-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway.

The most recent race on the Xfinity Series schedule featured a new driver. Brad Perez, a tire specialist for Rackley W.A.R., made his debut in the series at Watkins Glen International. He qualified for the road course race in the No. 35 Toyota and then he went on to finish 20th overall in his first career start.

The various drivers have combined to turn in eight top-20 finishes with only three DNFs. Now Gase will strive to continue this streak while partnering with McGruff the Crime Dog.

