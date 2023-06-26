Nashville Superspeedway Remains a Treasure on NASCAR’s Schedule

NASCAR returned from the off week with a packed weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. The track delivered once again, proving to be a treasure on the schedule.

The Craftsman Truck Series race and the caution-filled Xfinity Series race delivered in their own unique ways. There were moments when the field went three- and four-wide while battling for position. Sometimes, the maneuvers worked out with exhilarating passes. Other times, drivers lost control on the slick, bumpy track. There weren’t any dull moments in either race.

The first two races were the appetizer, but the Cup Series race was the main course. This race only featured four cautions — two for stage breaks — but there was action aplenty. The drivers regularly went three-wide while battling for position, and they remained in this position for multiple laps at a time.

A three-wide battle for the lead … that just wouldn't end! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KPZ1VMjVH0 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 26, 2023

Even when one driver was able to take the lead — be it Ross Chastain or Martin Truex Jr. — they didn’t have an advantage. The leader was not able to build up an advantage of several seconds. Instead, the driver trying to chase him down was always less than two seconds behind. This ensured that viewers could not turn away because the slightest mistake could lead to a race-winning pass.

NASCAR returned to Nashville Superspeedway in 2021. It wasn’t something that the drivers or fans had asked for, but it has led to some action-packed events. This has been a nice surprise for the entire industry, and it should only ensure NASCAR’s return in coming seasons as work to bring back the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway continues.

The Final Battle Further Delivered Action

The early stages of the Cup Series race delivered excitement with several lead changes, alternating strategies for green flag pit stops, and some hectic restarts. The final run to the checkered flag was equally entertaining for a different reason.

Chastain was in the lead for the final 34 laps of the Ally 400, but he had a champion hot on his tail. Truex had a fast car, and he used it to keep within reach of the Trackhouse Racing driver while trying to get alongside the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro.

There were moments when Truex was within reach of this goal. Chastain had to navigate through lapped traffic, which meant passing Noah Gragson, Aric Almirola, JJ Yeley, and others. These drivers did everything they could to make the passes harder, so Chastain had to make some risky moves to avoid getting held up for too long. One example was his splitting Almirola and Yeley while Alex Bowman tried to unlap himself.

"They've got it out for me." It wasn't a pass for position, but Ross Chastain's move past Aric Almirola was a key move of the race. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/9PYEQhfHv8 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) June 26, 2023

Once Chastain got into clean air, he still had work to do. With Truex driving such a fast car, Chastain had to constantly use his rearview camera and his car to aero block. He would wait until the middle of the turn to pick his lane, and he would only use the one that would block a potential run by Truex.

Mirror-driving and aero-blocking are underrated skills in NASCAR. Drivers such as Ryan Newman and Joey Logano have done so over the years while building reputations about their ability to keep other drivers behind them. Chastain is equally adept, as he has continued to prove in multiple events. The Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway was only the latest example as Chastain and Truex battled late.

The Party Atmosphere Played a Role During the Weekend

The action on the track in three different races provided entertainment for the fans in attendance and viewers around the world. Though it was only one factor that played a role in the weekend.

One reason that NASCAR goes to Nashville Superspeedway is the party atmosphere. The track may be located outside nearby Lebanon, but the teams, fans, and industry members stay in Nashville so that they can take in the sights and live it up for a few days.

Mine and @dalejr first live show together He said he needed help selling tickets and wanted the Bussin’ bump pic.twitter.com/hZNgdIyA3S — Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 24, 2023

NASCAR consistently brings out big names during the race weekend. Garth Brooks and Michael Jordan met up at Electric Jane for an event in partnership with Cincoro Tequila while “Bussin’ With the Boys” co-host/NFL player Will Compton took part in a live recording of “The Dale Jr. Download” podcast.

Brooks and Compton were only two examples of the big names on hand. Singer-songwriter Hardy, comedian Dean Stanfield, singer-songwriter Tim Dugger, comedian Nate Bargatze, platinum-selling singer-songwriter Sammy Kershaw, and 10-time CrossFit Games champion Rich Froning Jr. were all on hand. Some played a role in the race weekend while others just enjoyed the return of NASCAR to Middle Tennessee.