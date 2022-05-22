Jimmie Johnson Joins Forces With Blake Shelton for Special Project

Mr. Seven-Time is about to take on the Indy 500 for the first time, and he is going to showcase a special piece of equipment. Jimmie Johnson has partnered with country singer Blake Shelton for a helmet design.

Johnson revealed the big news ahead of qualifying for the 106th running of the Indy 500. He explained that he and Shelton have been friends since the 2003 Cup Series season and that he had reached out and asked the country singer to design his patriotic helmet for the Memorial Day Weekend race.

For a helmet as meaningful as the one I’ll run in my first #Indy500, I made a phone call to my long-time friend @BlakeShelton for some design help. pic.twitter.com/8Yw7nE37eJ — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) May 20, 2022

“The way I remember this thing going down was, ‘Hey, man,’ and he explained the American Legion thing,” Shelton said in a video. “We both have family members who are veterans. And he goes, ‘I want you to design my helmet.'”

Shelton continued and explained that he thought he was being tricked by former “Punk’d” host Ashton Kutcher. Once Shelton realized that this wasn’t a joke, he jumped at the opportunity to work with Johnson and design the helmet for his first Indy 500.

The video detailed the interactions between Johnson and Shelton, but it did not provide an important piece of information. The two men did not reveal the special patriotic design that Johnson will use during the special race. The big reveal likely will not take place until Johnson and the No. 48 team return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500.

Johnson Impressed During Indy 500 Qualifying

The former NASCAR Cup Series driver is currently in the midst of his first full-time season, and he is taking on every track on the IndyCar schedule. He hasn’t secured a spot on the podium, but he has a sixth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway to his name.

The next track on Johnson’s schedule is Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He will take on The Brickyard while competing in his first Indy 500. The race isn’t until May 29, but Johnson has already turned in some quality laps during practice and qualifying.

The 46-year-old, who has four previous Cup Series wins at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, locked himself into the race with a four-lap qualifying average of 232.398 mph on May 21. He achieved this feat hours after posting the 14th-fastest lap in the history of the track at 232.398 mph.

Shelton Has Another Important Duty To Fulfill

Big weekend ahead in Texas for @NASCAR's All-Star Race! This Sunday, don't miss Grand Marshal Blake talking with @ClintBowyer before the race on @FS1! -Team BS pic.twitter.com/pK4H5CuT91 — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 20, 2022

Shelton will set the stage for Johnson’s first Indy 500 by designing the special helmet, which will continue his connection to the motorsports world. He will also take part in a big weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series drivers.

Shelton will fill multiple important roles during the All-Star Weekend. He will perform a concert for the fans at Texas Motor Speedway between the All-Star Open and the All-Star Race. He will then deliver an important command.

Texas Motor Speedway announced in the weeks leading up to the All-Star Race that Shelton will serve as the grand marshal for the exhibition race. He will grab the microphone and tell the drivers to start their engines.

