Pocono Raceway Announces ‘Major Renovation’ for 2023 NASCAR Season

The NASCAR race weekend at Pocono Raceway will have a different feel during the 2023 season. Certain portions of the facility will undergo a major renovation.

The track announced the news on October 5 and provided some important details. These renovations will focus on the Paddock and Victory Lane areas. The goal is to improve the fan experience by providing a new “trackside viewing deck” that highlights both the action on the track and the celebrations in Victory Lane.

NEWS: Our Paddock & Victory Lane will see a major renovation ahead of our 2023 #NASCAR Weekend.

Fans can experience this revitalized area with the new Paddock Pass Plus ticket. In addition, select Tickets & Camping go on sale October 10th. Learn More: https://t.co/K9Lk9AOe1z pic.twitter.com/aLbw6o1PU4 — Pocono Raceway (@PoconoRaceway) October 5, 2022

“The vision for the new Paddock and Victory Lane experience is so broad that we literally have to tear down the existing Victory Lane structure to make it a reality,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Over 30 years of winning moments have been celebrated there, but we need to continue to put our fans first.

“Our goals for this project are simple: more, better, easier. We want to give fans more. We want to make their experience with us better, and we want to make it easier to have fun and make lifelong memories with family and friends.”

The Renovations Coincide With New Ticket Options

Along with providing a concept showcasing the potential changes, the press release also revealed that there will be some new ticket options for fans heading to Pocono Raceway.

The Paddock Pass Plus will provide fans with access to the renovated portion of the track, as well as pre-race festivities and driver introductions. Gaining access for Sunday will set fans back $50 while a weekend pass will be $75.

The addition of the new tickets comes a Pocono Raceway prepares to host a NASCAR race weekend for the 50th consecutive season. The vast majority of these seasons have featured multiple trips to Pocono Raceway, including 2020 and 2021 when the Cup Series drivers did doubleheaders at the Tricky Triangle.

The 2022 season, however, featured a significant change. Pocono Raceway went back to only one race, marking the first time since 1981 that this happened. 1982 was the first year that Pocono hosted two race weekends. 2023 will continue the streak of only one Cup Series race at the 2.5-mile track.

The Race Weekend Will Feature a Packed Schedule

The major renovations should be complete in time for the 2023 race weekend, one that will feature a packed schedule full of multiple series and some of the biggest names in NASCAR.

The ARCA Menards Series will kick off the weekend with a race on Friday, July 21. The Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series will then take part in a doubleheader on Saturday, July 22.

The Cup Series race will cap off the weekend. The drivers will take on the Tricky Triangle on Sunday, July 23, while battling for the all-important win that can help them secure a spot in the playoffs.

They will also have an opportunity to secure the unique trophy while bouncing back from a unique race in 2022. The most recent trip to Pocono featured NASCAR officials disqualifying race-winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up Kyle Busch. Chase Elliott, who finished third, was named the winner hours after the checkered flag waved.