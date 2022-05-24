M&M’s Takes Over Cup Series Race for Fan Tribute

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway on July 24 has a new title sponsor. M&M’s has taken over the points-paying event and called it the M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400.

Mars Inc. announced the news on May 24. The company reiterated that it is using the 2022 Cup Series season, its final in NASCAR, to pay tribute to the fans. The sponsorship of the Pocono race will continue this trend as M&M’s invites some fans to the track as VIP guests, provides free swag, and names one fan the grand marshal for the points-paying event.

“For more than 30 years, Mars has inspired moments of happiness through the colorful fun of the M&M’S brand for NASCAR fans all over the country,” said Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley North America.

“During our final year and, in our backyard race, Mars wants to celebrate one of the best fan bases in the world with a Mars-sized ‘thank you.’ The M&M’S brand has celebrated many NASCAR successes and we are grateful for the NASCAR fans.”

M&M’s Drivers Will Take Part in a Special Fan Session

There will be several ways in which M&M’s uses the Pocono race to pay tribute to its fans that have supported the various drivers over the decades in NASCAR. One of the biggest will be a special Q&A session.

According to the press release, FOX Sports reporter Jamie Little will moderate a special conversation in the Pocono Raceway Fan Zone on the morning of July 24. She will sit down with Kyle Busch, David Gilliland, and Ken Schrader to discuss some of the biggest moments from their time representing M&M’s in the Cup Series.

“The entire Mars organization is incredibly special to me, and we want to commemorate all of our history together with the fan celebrations during the M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400,” Busch added. “From the M&M’S Pocono Raceway festivities to the fans and Mars Associates we’ll be bringing to the track, we couldn’t be more excited to honor those that have made this partnership so fun. I can’t wait to see everyone there!”

Busch’s Last Trip To Pocono Featured a Celebration

The driver of the No. 18 has a history of success at the Tricky Triangle. He has made 34 starts at the track, and he has posted top-10 finishes in more than 50% of his starts. This includes the doubleheader weekend in 2021 when he turned in back-to-back standout performances.

Busch headed to Pocono Raceway on June 26-27 for the Cup Series doubleheader. He started fifth in the first race and led a total of 30 laps before ultimately finishing second behind Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman.

Busch returned to Pocono the day after his runner-up finish, and he started 19th overall after NASCAR flipped the top 20 of the starting order. Busch led 30 laps once again before holding off Kyle Larson and winning the fuel battle to capture the checkered flag.

This trip to Victory Lane continued a recent run of strong performances by Busch. It was his fourth victory at the 2.5-mile track, all of which have been since the 2017 Cup Series season. The win over Larson was also Busch’s 10th top-10 finish in the past 11 races.

