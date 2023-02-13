Rajah Caruth Takes on Expanded Xfinity Series Schedule

Rajah Caruth has set his initial NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for 2023. He will start even more races for Alpha Prime Racing while also competing full-time in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Caruth provided the information on February 13 with a series of photos. He confirmed that he will make his return to Alpha Prime Racing and the Xfinity Series on February 25 with the race at Auto Club Speedway.

Caruth will then compete at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27, New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 15, Watkins Glen International on August 19, and Darlington Raceway on September 2.

Mark your calendars pic.twitter.com/WFi17LJKj5 — Rajah Kirby Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) February 13, 2023

Caruth will round out his initial schedule with two races near the end of the season. He will compete at the Charlotte Roval on October 7 and then at Martinsville Speedway on October 28.

This current schedule features eight races in an Alpha Prime Racing entry. However, Caruth clarified on Twitter that he has the goal of adding the first trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway to his schedule, as well as one other potential option.

This Schedule Includes a Return To Martinsville Speedway

Caruth’s expanded schedule in the Xfinity Series includes an interesting variety of tracks. He will compete on intermediates, multiple road courses, and on a short track where he has his career-best finish.

Martinsville Speedway was the site of Caruth’s second-to-last start in 2022. He qualified 18th in the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro and then he kept the entry clean during an event that featured 12 cautions for wrecks. Caruth ultimately crossed the finish line 12th in what was his best performance of the season.

The return to Martinsville Speedway provides Caruth with another opportunity to contend for a top-10 finish. He will pursue this after gaining even more experience in the national series.

Similarly, Caruth will also make a return to Dover Motor Speedway, the track where he qualified 15th in 2022 but finished 38th due to a mechanical issue. He will have the opportunity to complete all of the laps at the Monster Mile, a track that is not particularly easy on drivers.

Alpha Prime Racing Previously Announced Caruth’s Return

There have been questions about Caruth’s Xfinity Series schedule since January 27, 2023. This is the day that Alpha Prime Racing confirmed his return for another part-time season.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series team announced the news with a press release and confirmed that Caruth would return to one of the Chevrolet Camaros while gaining experience in the national series.

APR did not initially provide any details about Caruth’s schedule or the sponsors that had agreed to join him for this Xfinity Series schedule. Instead, the team focused on why it was important to keep Caruth in the building.

“Rajah is a special young racecar driver who is exactly the type of person we want in our building,” said APR Vice President David Schildhouse in a press release. “Keeping him here at Alpha Prime Racing for his Xfinity starts was a top priority for us this offseason. We look at Rajah as a vital part of our future and look forward to giving him the best tools possible to continue his growth in this sport.”