Rajah Caruth Pulls Double Duty During 2023 NASCAR Season

Rajah Caruth will be a busy driver during the 2023 NASCAR season. He will pull double duty while competing in multiple series and with multiple teams.

It was already announced on December 6, 2022, that Caruth will take on the full Craftsman Truck Series season while driving for GMS Racing. Now another team has provided an important update. Alpha Prime Racing has announced that Caruth will return to the Xfinity Series in 2023 for a part-time schedule.

Back like I never left pic.twitter.com/AJ7zv9PmeQ — Rajah Kirby Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) January 27, 2023

APR did not reveal the first race when Caruth will make his return to the team, nor did the team reveal his full schedule. However, the team reaffirmed its continuing support of the Washington, D.C., native.

“Rajah is a special young racecar driver who is exactly the type of person we want in our building,” said APR Vice President David Schildhouse in a press release. “Keeping him here at Alpha Prime Racing for his Xfinity starts was a top priority for us this offseason. We look at Rajah as a vital part of our future and look forward to giving him the best tools possible to continue his growth in this sport.”

Caruth Made 7 Starts for Alpha Prime Racing in 2022

Caruth, who contended for the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2022, also made his Xfinity Series debut. He joined Alpha Prime Racing, starting with the spring trip to Richmond Raceway when he finished 24th.

There were some struggles early for Caruth. A suspension issue ended his day at Dover Motor Speedway while a mistake on the opening lap at Pocono Raceway led to a crash that also collected DGM Racing driver Alex Labbe.

Caruth continued to push forward after these setbacks, and he made significant strides in his final four starts. He finished 25th at Kansas Speedway before posting three straight top-20s to close out his schedule. The highlight of this run was a 12th-place finish at Martinsville Speedway. Now, he will pursue his first top-10 finish in the series.

“I’m so enthused to bolster my NASCAR schedule this year by returning to Alpha Prime Racing for some Xfinity races,” Caruth said. “Tommy [Joe Martins] and his family took a chance on me before I had even ran an ARCA race, and to represent them as well as Caesar [Bacarella], his family, and every man and woman in the APR fold is a blessing. I can’t wait to build on the finishes we put together late last year and continue to show what both myself and this team is capable of.”

Caruth Will Pursue a Prestigious Award

While Caruth will continue to gain experience in the Xfinity Series with Alpha Prime Racing, he will primarily focus on the Craftsman Truck Series. He will drive for GMS Racing while battling a teammate for a prestigious award.

According to an announcement from NASCAR, there will be five Truck Series drivers trying to secure Rookie of the Year honors. Caruth and Daniel Dye will represent GMS Racing while Jake Garcia and Bret Holmes will represent McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. Nick Sanchez will contend with them as he drives for Rev Racing.

Caruth will drive the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado during his rookie season while Dye takes over the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado. They will form a revamped driver lineup while joining forces with seven-time Truck Series winner Grant Enfinger, who returns to the No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado.