Rajah Caruth Highlights NASCAR Journey in Docuseries

Driver Rajah Caruth is about to put his motorsports journey on full display. He will release a new docuseries focusing on his journey through the ranks of professional racing.

Caruth dropped a teaser trailer for the new series on October 4. He announced that it will debut this fall with a seven-episode first season. The clip showed a montage of him competing in the ARCA Menards Series, as well as photos of him much earlier in life.

Premiering this fall is The Journey, a seven-episode docuseries displaying my path to, hopefully, racing competitively in the NASCAR Cup Series one day. 📹Edited and produced by SBest Productions pic.twitter.com/FoJ4s4K6pb — Rajah Kirby Caruth (@rajahcaruth_) October 4, 2022

Caruth did not provide any further details about what the series will cover. He didn’t mention if his time in the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series will make the final edit. However, it seems likely considering that his debuts in the two national series were major moments in his racing career.

The Focus on ARCA Menards Series Competition is Fitting

It makes sense that the trailer would heavily feature the ARCA Menards Series. After all, Caruth is a full-time driver in the series, and he has been a championship contender throughout the year.

Caruth got off to a hot start in his first full-time season. He posted eight top-10 finishes and five top-fives in the first 10 races of the year, which helped him put himself atop the points standings. He has since lost crucial points due to two mechanical issues and a crash while fellow Rev Racing driver Nick Sanchez has gained ground with three wins.

Caruth is now third overall in the ARCA Menards Series standings with one race remaining on the schedule. He is 37 points back of GMS Racing’s Daniel Dye and 39 points back of Sanchez.

Caruth will have an opportunity to close out the season strong when the ARCA Menards Series heads to Toledo Speedway. He will battle Sanchez and Dye among others over the course of 200 laps in the season finale on October 8.

Caruth Has Other National Series Starts Remaining

Caruth has had a fairly packed racing schedule in 2022. He has competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series while also making three Camping World Truck Series starts and four Xfinity Series starts.

This schedule includes a career-best 11th-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado. Caruth also finished 25th at Richmond Raceway before a crash ended a trip to Bristol Motor Speedway.

According to past schedule announcements from Alpha Prime Racing, Caruth has two Xfinity Series races remaining in 2022. He will return to the Tommy Joe Martins-run organization at Martinsville Speedway on October 29 and Phoenix Raceway on November 5.

Caruth has experienced both highs and lows during his debut season in the Xfinity Series. He finished 24th at Richmond Raceway and 25th at Kansas Speedway in the Alpha Prime Racing entry.

Caruth then finished 38th at Dover Motor Speedway after a suspension issue and 38th at Pocono Raceway after making a mistake and sparking a wreck that collected Alex Labbe. This second incident was a learning moment for Caruth, which should only benefit him heading toward future races.