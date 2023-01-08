Rick Ware Celebrates Milestone Season in 2023

The calendar turned to 2023 on January 1. It marked another step in the approach of the NASCAR Cup Series season, as well as a milestone year for team owner Rick Ware.

The veteran driver-owner will once again compete in multiple series in 2023 while celebrating his 40th season in professional motorsports. He has been active across multiple series as both a driver and an owner, which includes the NTT IndyCar Series, FIM World Supercross Championship, NASCAR, IMSA, and now NHRA.

This trend will continue with multiple competitors suiting up for Rick Ware Racing. The team took on the Monster Energy Supercross season opener on January 7, and it will continue to take on a variety of series as the season continues.

Ware Has Extensive Experience Behind the Wheel

Ware is best known for his role as a team owner in 2023, but he has extensive experience in racing. This includes time competing in motocross, sports car series, the three national NASCAR series, and in ARCA.

Ware’s time as a driver in NASCAR includes a Cup Series start in 1990, a Busch Grand National Series start in 1990, and 16 starts in the Truck Series. This includes 14 in 2000 when he fielded his own entry and posted a season-best finish of 13th at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ware, who was born in 1963, has been active in motorsports since his childhood while controlling two-wheel and four-wheel entries. He has continued to progress to the point that he now runs teams across multiple series. There have been struggles, but there have also been high points.

The list of big moments includes Timmy Hill winning Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year in 2011, RWR becoming the first team with two female tire changers in the Daytona 500, becoming the first independent team to finish on the podium of the 450 class in Supercross, and Cody Ware becoming the youngest podium finisher in the history of the Lamborghini series.

RWR Will Partner With Another NASCAR Driver on January 28

One big moment from Ware’s milestone season will be the annual Rolex 24 at Daytona. This endurance race serves as the start of the IMSA WeatherTec SportsCar Championship season, and it has a reputation for being a prestigious event.

RWR will once again field an entry in the LMP2 class. Full-time drivers Eric Lux and Pietro Fittipaldi will work alongside two guests while battling for the win. One will be Devlin DeFrancesco while the other will be defending Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric.

The reigning Cup Series Rookie of the Year, who has experience across numerous series, is no stranger to the Rolex 24 at Daytona. He has competed in the event four times before with a pair of fifth-place finishes as his best results. Now he will join a new team and try to capture this endurance race.

“The Rolex 24 is an event that I’ve always been passionate about,” Cindric said in a press release from the team. “With it being my fifth attempt, I’m hungry to continue my pursuit for a win and a Rolex watch. I have a great, experienced lineup of co-drivers with a winning pedigree.”