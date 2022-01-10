Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Add New Partner for Daytona 500

The No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Camaro will feature a new primary scheme for two races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, including the season-opening Daytona 500. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has announced a partnership with Irish Spring Body Wash.

JTG Daugherty Racing announced the news on Monday, January 10, and provided the first look at the Irish Spring scheme. The stock car will feature a blue and green base with Kroger on the hood and the Irish Shamrock on the sides. Like other primary schemes, the No. 47 will feature red door and roof numbers.

The press release confirmed that Irish Spring Body Wash will take over the No. 47 for two separate races. The brand will debut in the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20 and will return for the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race on April 17.

“We’re all going to need to use some Irish Spring Body Wash after the Bristol Dirt Race,” Stenhouse said in a statement from JTG Daugherty Racing on January 10. “We had a blast our first time there on dirt and our car was really good on the long run. We’re looking forward to getting back there with Kroger and Irish Spring. But first, we’ll kick things off for Irish Spring in our biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500.”

The Partnership Focused on 2 Tracks Where Stenhouse Contended

The second-annual dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway will be a fitting place for Stenhouse to showcase Irish Spring, but there is another reason for the selection. Both tracks featuring the Irish Spring scheme are ones where Stenhouse contended for wins.

While the Mississippi native hasn’t won the Daytona 500, he has reached Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway. He won the Coke Zero 400 on July 1, 2017, after leading a total of 17 laps and holding off Clint Bowyer. Now he will return to the superspeedway while trying to take Irish Spring to Victory Lane.

The first dirt race at Bristol, for comparison, featured a top-five finish for the No. 47 Chevrolet. Stenhouse used his dirt track experience to run well at the Tennessee track, and he kept pace with Team Penske’s Joey Logano throughout the race. He finished ninth in Stage 1, sixth in Stage 2, and then finished the race second behind Logano.

Stenhouse Added Another New Partner on January 6

NEWS ALERT: Please help @stenhousejr welcome the award-winning and all-natural sweetener @SweetLeafStevia to his @NASCAR Cup Series No. 47 Camaro ZL1 as the stevia company continues to bring healthier choices to the world. Read more here: https://t.co/8pIajSGyuH pic.twitter.com/3XTDRuyB7f — JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) January 6, 2022

The addition of Irish Spring Body Wash continues the list of moves for JTG Daugherty Racing and Stenhouse. The team also secured another primary partner in SweetLeaf Sweetener Brand, which will join Kroger on a blue and green version of the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro.

JTG Daugherty Racing announced on January 6 that the all-natural sweetener company had joined the No. 47 team for the 2022 season. The brand will make its debut on the stock car during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 20, 2022.

“This season is going to be the sweetest one,” Stenhouse said in a statement from JTG Daugherty Racing. “We’ve got a lot of tracks circled and feel good about our chances to make the playoffs this season. We couldn’t do it without great partners like SweetLeaf. We are proud that they chose us to deliver their brand messaging to 70 million brand loyal fans! It’s also an honor to bring a new brand like SweetLeaf into NASCAR. It’s really sweet.”

