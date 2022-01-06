Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lands New Primary Partner

The driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet has a new primary partner for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has landed SweetLeaf Sweetener Brand and will help the all-natural sweetener company make its debut in stock car racing.

JTG Daugherty Racing announced the news on Thursday, January 6, with a press release. The Cup Series team, which will only feature one driver in 2022, teased the reveal with a markedly different door number before fully unveiling the SweetLeaf scheme that features leaves all over the body and a Kroger logo on the hood.

“JTG Daugherty Racing is bringing new sponsors to our sport this season and we are very happy to add SweetLeaf to our Kroger Racing family of brands,” Stenhouse said in a statement. “My fiancé Madyson and I are health conscious, and this is a perfect brand to represent as we continue to make good choices that benefit our overall well-being. We look forward to amplifying their brand message and seeing them on the car for the first time at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March.”

The team did not provide information about the number of races that will feature SweetLeaf on the No. 47, but Stenhouse confirmed that he will debut the brand during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 20. JTG Daugherty Racing will provide more information closer to the races on the Cup Series schedule.

Stenhouse Puts an Emphasis on Healthy Living

A two-time Cup Series winner, Stenhouse has shown his focus on healthy living in recent seasons. He has provided glimpses at his workouts, discussed his WHOOP data during his media availabilities, and proposed while wearing a NOBULL shirt.

Stenhouse’s trainer, Ryan Von Rueden of Second 2 None Fitness, provided some information about Stenhouse’s dedication to healthy living. He told Heavy during a November interview that the JTG Daugherty Racing driver is a “freak of nature” who regularly beats his fellow NASCAR competitors in workouts. Von Rueden added that he and Stenhouse put in considerable effort examining heart rate and recovery data while preparing for each week of training.

Adding SweetLeaf to the fold as a primary partner is another step in this progression for the NASCAR driver. Stenhouse will promote the company that boasts no artificial ingredients instead of one featuring sugary drinks while adjusting to his new role as the sole driver for JTG Daugherty Racing.

Stenhouse’s Offseason Features Multiple Changes

The addition of SweetLeaf as a primary partner is only the latest offseason change for Stenhouse and JTG Daugherty Racing. He has also moved over to the Next Gen no. 47 Chevrolet and has joined forces with a new spotter.

Stenhouse announced during an appearance on a November 23 episode of the “Garage Talk” YouTube show that he would work with a different spotter in 2022. Tab Boyd, who previously worked with William Byron at Hendrick Motorsports, will now guide Stenhouse as he tries to return to the playoffs.

“[I’ve] got a really good spotter. Tab Boyd’s coming over to spot for us, so I think that’s going to be huge,” Stenhouse said during his sitdown. “He’s got a lot of experience of race wins and championships and things like that, so I think it’s going to be a good asset to our program as well.”

