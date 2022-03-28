Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Adds New Partner for Dover Race

The No 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Camaro will have a new look for the May 1 NASCAR Cup Series trip to Dover Motor Speedway. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will join forces with a new partner in The Frozen Farmer, a woman-owned creamery business that recently expanded its deal with Kroger.

JTG Daugherty Racing announced the news on March 28 and provided the first look at Stenhouse’s new scheme. He will head to the Monster Mile with a white and blue stock car featuring desserts on the sides of the No. 47. The partnership will coincide with the launch of a Kroger-exclusive flavor, Apple Pie Frobert, that blends ice cream with sorbet while using upcycled fruit.

“Ricky’s passion for fitness and making healthy choices seems like a natural fit for The Frozen Farmer,” said Katey Evans, co-founder of The Frozen Farmer, in a press release. She added that a big part of the deal is that JTG Daugherty Racing features Jodi Geschickter as part of its ownership lineup.

“I love that JTG Daugherty Racing is also a diverse, women-owned team,” Evans continued. “Two of our daughters started racing when they were five years old, so not only is racing a big part of who we are as a family, but teaching our girls about equality and diversity within the sport is a personal passion too. Women can do anything—from owning businesses to racing cars and that’s what I hope to teach them, both on and off the track.”

Stenhouse Has Added Multiple ‘Health-Focused’ Partners

A known CrossFit aficionado who has an impressive purpose-built home gym, Stenhouse has added multiple “health-focused” partners during the 2022 season. This list also includes SweetLeaf Sweetener Brand, which joined the lineup for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

As Stenhouse explained in the press release, the addition of The Frozen Farmer fits with his lifestyle. He chooses to focus on exercise, nutrition, and examining WHOOP data to gain an advantage on the race track while facing off with veterans and newcomers alike.

“Like Katey mentioned, I work out regularly to be in the best shape, and it’s important to make healthy choices when I can,” Stenhouse said. “That’s why I love The Frozen Farmer. With their line of no sugar added Sorbet and low-calorie Frobert, I can indulge in The Frozen Farmer’s decadent flavors while still making good choices that will benefit my well-being and overall performance. We’re excited to carry The Frozen Farmer on our JTG Daugherty Racing entry at Dover.”

Stenhouse Will Highlight a Different Partner at Richmond Raceway

Following @NASCARatCOTA, @sunnydelight takes over @StenhouseJr's No. 47 Camaro ZL1 again @RichmondRaceway for their third race of the @NASCAR Cup Series season. Also, here are a few photographs of Stenhouse Jr. and his SUNNYD car from the weekend @NASCARatCOTA. pic.twitter.com/4njX1IyMXV — JTG Daugherty Racing (@JTGRacing) March 28, 2022

While the No. 47 will feature a new partner during the trip to Dover Motor Speedway, it will have a familiar look at the next points-paying Cup Series race. Stenhouse will reunite with SunnyD while heading to the famed short track.

Stenhouse used the SunnyD scheme for the first time in 2022 during the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6. He drove the orange and blue stock car to a 21st-place finish after leading four laps, locking up 16 points in the process.

Stenhouse brought back the SunnyD scheme for the trip to Circuit of the Americas on March 27. The No. 47 was off the pace during practice and qualifying, which led to Stenhouse starting the road course race in the 28th position. The situation only grew worse during the final stage. Stenhouse brought out the caution flag after a drivetrain issue left him stranded on the side of the track.

The driver of the No. 47 ended his race in the 37th position, dropping him to 27th in the championship standings. Now he will head to Richmond with the goal of getting back on the path to the playoffs, and he will bring back the SunnyD scheme at a track where he has a previous career-best finish of fourth overall in 2017.

