Rose Parade Releases Statement About Missed NASCAR Float

The Rose Parade Presented by Honda took place on Monday, January 2. NASCAR entered an intricate float in the event, but the national broadcast did not show it. Now the Rose Parade has issued a statement.

The Rose Parade Instagram account was the source of the statement, and it revealed that there were multiple entries that did not receive air time on the national broadcast. There was not an exact reason provided other than the use of the term “unforeseen delays.”

“We are extremely disappointed that the Nascar and Snapchat floats, as well as the Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band, were not seen on the national broadcasts of today’s Rose Parade due to unforeseen delays,” the statement on Instagram said.

“We appreciate the time and energy that goes into each unit in the Parade, and for the results of that effort to be missed by those watching across the country is heartbreaking.”

Only 1 Broadcast Partner Showed the Float

Apparently leaving #NASCAR Float off the broadcasts in #RoseParade2023 was not intentional. Hearing a float in front of them broke down and threw off timing. By time it was up and running again broadcast window had run out. — Danielle Trotta (@DanielleTrotta) January 2, 2023

There were many channels and platforms that had the Rose Parade on January 2. NBC, ABC, Peacock, and KTLA 5 all showed the floats traveling through Pasadena while a variety of hosts detailed the amount of work involved and the number of flowers used.

Only KTLA 5 showed the NASCAR float with its recreations of iconic cars and its special guests, Richard Petty and Rajah Caruth. The channel had a stream of the parade that showed every float without any interruptions, and it provided the best look at the intricate float.

Event co-host Mario Lopez teased an appearance by the NASCAR float on the NBC and Peacock broadcast, but the only glimpse was the LA Memorial Coliseum torch traveling past his shoulder.

The @nascar float is a spectacular representation of their pre-season exhibition race, Clash at the Coliseum, coming to Los Angeles on February 5. Legendary Richard Petty and @rajahcaruth_ rose the gorgeous floral float.https://t.co/YMbIQaZ3vE pic.twitter.com/qzdgBRe3GD — Rose Parade (@RoseParade) January 3, 2023

There were obvious questions about the broadcasts failing to show the NASCAR float, especially with NBC serving as one of the two broadcast partners. However, the reason for the lack of airtime was simply an unexpected issue with another float.

NASCAR also released a statement about the absence, via SiriusXM’s Claire B. Lang. The statement also mentioned some unforeseen delays that led to the parade going beyond its broadcast window. NASCAR also thanked the fans for their support while looking forward to the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The Float Still Secured an Important Award

Taking part in the Rose Parade Presented by Honda is a special moment for those involved. Though there are some awards at stake that add to the occasion and help pay off the sheer amount of work involved by Artistic Entertainment Services and the other float builders.

There were 23 floats in the massive event that won awards. The Donate Life float won the Sweepstakes Trophy, which goes to the “most beautiful” entry with its design, its entertainment, and its floral presentation. The City of Burbank won the Queen award for the most outstanding presentation of roses.

The NASCAR float also locked up an important award during the annual event. The massive creation secured The Americana award, which goes to the float with the Most Outstanding Depiction of National Treasures and Traditions.