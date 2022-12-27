NASCAR Embraces Multiple Eras With Rose Parade Float

NASCAR will participate in the 2023 Rose Parade Presented by Honda on January 2 as it prepares for the Busch Light Clash’s return to the LA Memorial Coliseum. There will be multiple eras represented by some special guests.

According to a press release, Craftsman Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth will head to Southern California for the time-honored tradition. He will join seven-time champion Richard Petty on the float that celebrates the stars of racing history, the current state of the sport, and the bright future.

Look who is joining the party!@rajahcaruth_ will be joining @therichardpetty on our “Always Forward” #NASCAR75 float during the @RoseParade on JAN 2 🤩 pic.twitter.com/mX696mYdzx — Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum (@nascarclash) December 27, 2022

“NASCAR’s 75th anniversary is all about honoring our past, celebrating our present, and looking to our future,” said NASCAR Vice President of Marketing Services Patrick Rogers. “It’s only fitting that a driver like Rajah, who represents NASCAR’s now and beyond, joins our all-time winningest driver on this historic day for our sport.”

NASCAR Announced Petty’s Participation in a Previous Press Release.

Caruth’s addition is the latest piece of news from NASCAR. The sanctioning body also announced on December 24 that Petty would be the main guest for the 2023 Rose Parade.

The decision to highlight The King is fitting considering his legacy in stock car racing. His 200 Cup Series wins, 1,184 starts, 51,514 laps led, and 555 top-five finishes are the most in NASCAR history. Additionally, his No. 43 will have a prominent spot on the massive display.

The float — created and built by Artistic Entertainment Services — is 25 feet tall and 55 feet long. The main fixture is the 75th Anniversary diamond logo, but there are also multiple iconic cars. Petty’s No. 43, Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3, and Jeff Gordon’s No. 24 will all be part of the float.

“Nobody embodies the rich history of our sport more than Richard Petty,” Rogers said in a press release. “He’s not only ‘The King,’ but an icon recognized around the world as one of the greatest athletes of all time. It’s an incredible honor to have him represent NASCAR on our float, and I know our fans in California will love this opportunity to hail NASCAR royalty in person.”

Caruth Prepares for a Pivotal NASCAR Season

Caruth joining the Rose Parade float is only the latest step in his NASCAR career. It takes place as he prepares for a pivotal season in which he will compete for national series wins.

The 20-year-old has continued to rise through the ranks after first drawing attention on iRacing. He joined the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program when he was 16 and then he made his way through the grassroots ranks.

The 2022 season was the best of Caruth’s career. He competed full-time in the ARCA Menards Series and finished third in the championship standings. He also made his debut in the Xfinity Series with Alpha Prime Racing and his debut in the Truck Series with Spire Motorsports.

Caruth will now take on the full Craftsman Truck Series schedule in 2023. He will join GMS Racing and drive the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado with the Wendell Scott Foundation as his primary partner. He will pursue wins, a spot in the playoffs, and Rookie of the Year honors.

“This is going to be a great way to start 2023,” Caruth said in a press release. “It’s nothing short of an honor to ride along with Richard Petty in the Rose Parade and help introduce our sport to new audiences in Southern California and around the world.”