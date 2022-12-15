Surprising NASCAR Diecast Takes Top Spot in 2022 Sales

2022 is nearly over, so it is time for Lionel Racing to reveal the top-selling NASCAR Cup Series diecasts of 2022. Ross Chastain’s Martinsville car actually takes the top spot.

Lionel Racing dropped the top-10 list on December 15. There were multiple Chase Elliott diecasts that made appearances as expected, but they were not at the top of the list. Instead, the Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro that rode the wall held the bragging rights as the top-selling diecast.

Chastain taking the top spot in diecast sales only further showcases how his Hail Melon made an impact. The move at Martinsville Speedway punched his ticket to the championship four, but it also took the top spot in the “SportsCenter” top-10 plays of the day while generating millions of views across various social media platforms.

An Earnhardt Diecast Made a Return for 2022

While Chastain took the top spot with his Martinsville car, a NASCAR Hall of Famer took a prominent spot on the list. Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 3 Sun Drop Late Model slotted in at the fourth spot.

The classic look made its return for a special event. Earnhardt brought back the No. 3 Sun Drop Chevrolet so that he could compete once again at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Earnhardt qualified sixth in the classic scheme and then he spent much of the Late Model race running inside of the top 10. He had to make some pit stops to fix damage to the No. 3, but he was able to get back into contention with 37 laps remaining.

Earnhardt charged his way through the field and ultimately finished third behind JR Motorsports driver Carson Kvapil and Mason Diaz. He turned in this performance in front of a completely sold-out crowd.

Another Most Popular Driver Made Multiple Appearances

There were three unique vehicles that were just ahead of Earnhardt. Chase Elliott’s standard No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet was third on the list as further evidence that his fans show up to support him.

Kurt Busch’s No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry TRD was second overall. This is the unique car that Busch used to win the spring race at Kansas Speedway.

The standard NAPA scheme was the fourth Elliott diecast to make the list. It followed his Dover-winning scheme in the ninth spot, his Nashville-winning scheme in the eighth spot, and his orange, blue, and white Hooters scheme in the seventh position.

2022 marked yet another season where four of Elliott’s diecasts made the top-10 list. This also occurred in 2021. His standard NAPA scheme was third, his standard Hooters scheme was sixth, his Llumar Circuit of the Americas-winning scheme was seventh, and his throwback Hooters scheme was ninth. These diecasts all slotted in behind Kevin Harvick’s Grave Digger Ford, which took the top spot.

Elliott is not the only Hendrick Motorsports driver to make multiple appearances on the list of top-selling diecasts. Kyle Larson had three inside the top 10 in 2021. He then took the sixth spot on the 2022 list with his standard HendrickCars.com Chevrolet.