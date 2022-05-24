Kyle Sieg Unveils Special Davey Allison Throwback Scheme

A special NASCAR scheme is heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway for Memorial Day Weekend. Kyle Sieg will compete in the Xfinity Series race while honoring Davey Allison.

Ryan Sieg Racing announced the news on May 24. The team revealed Sieg’s No. 28 Ford Mustang that will feature a black base with gold door numbers. Primary partner Night Owl Contractors will channel its inner Havoline to cap off the scheme recreation as Sieg makes his ninth Xfinity Series start of the 2022 season.

This weekend in Charlotte, Kyle Sieg will be racing a special throwback scheme honoring Davey Allison and his 1990 #28 RYR car. With RSS having a partnership with @roushyates and running the #28 Ford, it was a perfect fit. Great job @ryandaleydesign nailing the design. pic.twitter.com/1s5sLn98KA — RSS Racing (@RSS283839) May 24, 2022

The scheme channels the 1990 season when Allison drove for Yates Racing. He started all 29 races with Havoline as his primary partner, and he posted top-10 finishes in 34.5% of his starts. Allison’s season featured some struggles, but he reached Victory Lane two times. He captured the first race at Bristol Motor Speedway and then the fall race at Charlotte Motor Speedway before ending the year 13th in the standings.

This scheme will now return for the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday, May 28. The race will take place at 1 p.m. ET with FS1 providing coverage. This race will be unique considering that Cup Series drivers will lead the coverage. Kevin Harvick will do play-by-play with Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney serving as analysts. Austin Cindric and Tyler Reddick will be the pit reporters for the event.

The drivers-only lineup will also take over the FOX Sports studio. Brad Keselowski will be the host for pre-race coverage while Aric Almirola and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will join him to provide analysis.

Another Allison Tribute Sparked Comments at Talladega Superspeedway

Clint Bowyer takes Davey Allison's legendary No. 28 around Talladega. pic.twitter.com/tHwbg6hpNk — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 24, 2022

The Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway will not be the first race to feature a tribute to Allison. Though Sieg will have the unique opportunity to run the throwback scheme for a race that’s not during Throwback Weekend.

Driver-turned-analyst Clint Bowyer also took part in a special tribute to Allison during the Geico 500 weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. He took over the actual No. 28 Ford that Allison used during the 1993 Daytona 500, and he completed a ceremonial lap before the Cup Series race.

Bowyer’s ceremonial lap around Talladega Superspeedway was one of the pre-race tributes to Allison. The track crew also used the video board to play a special video highlighting the 35th anniversary of Allison’s first career win, which took place at Talladega Superspeedway.

Sieg Will Make His Series Debut at Charlotte

The 21-year-old driver is currently in the midst of his biggest Xfinity Series schedule. He made his series debut in 2021 with two starts, and he posted a career-best finish of 27th at Phoenix Raceway. Now he is approaching double-digit starts for RSS Racing.

The Alsco Uniforms 300 will be Sieg’s first Xfinity Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He has one previous start at the North Carolina track, but it was during the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season. Sieg started 16th overall and he 12th overall and one lap behind race-winner Ty Gibbs.

Sieg has spent his part-time 2022 campaign gaining experience while facing off with some of the biggest names in the Xfinity Series. He hasn’t cracked the top 10 in the No. 28 Ford Mustang, but he has posted the first three top-20 finishes of his career. This includes a career-best 16th-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

