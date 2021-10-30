Stewart-Haas Racing Forms Alliance With Xfinity Series Team

The No. 39 NASCAR Xfinity Series team is now poised to make even more strides during the 2022 season. RSS Racing, the team behind Ryan Sieg, has reached a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing, which will provide crucial support.

RSS Racing announced the news with a press release on Thursday, October 28. The team confirmed that they will continue working with Roush-Yates Engines and Ford Performance for another season while forming the technical alliance with Stewart-Haas.

“This is a huge step for our team to return with Ford Performance and Roush-Yates Engines, along with the addition of a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing,” Sieg said in a press release. “I’m very excited and looking forward to next season.”

This alliance is another major move for Stewart-Haas Racing. The team also announced a technical alliance with Rick Ware Racing on October 10, which will go into effect during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

RSS Racing Reached an Extension With a Key Sponsor

The technical alliance is not the only major move made by RSS Racing. The team also revealed that Sieg’s primary sponsor will return for a third consecutive season. CMR Construction & Roofing will sponsor Sieg and the No. 39 Ford Mustang on a full-time basis.

The organization previously joined forces with Sieg during the 2020 season. CMR Construction & Roofing sponsored him for all 33 races, resulting in 11 top-10 finishes and seven top-fives. The sponsor deal continued into the 2021 season as Sieg contended for a playoff spot once again. He fell short of achieving this goal but he added another seven top-10s and two top-fives.

“We are excited to sponsor Ryan Sieg again for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. I raced alongside Ryan in the past, and the Sieg Family are wonderful people, both on and off the track. Everyone at CMR is very excited for next season,” said Jason White, President of Motorsports of CMR Roofing & Construction, in the press release.

RSS Racing Hinted at Major Changes for the 2022 Season

Along with announcing the technical alliance and the return of CMR Construction & Roofing, RSS Racing also hinted at some significant changes for the future. The organization unveiled plans to run a multi-car team during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

RSS Racing did not provide any details about the number of additional cars, the vehicle numbers, or key partners that will join for the 2022 season. The team also did not reveal any information about which drivers could join the roster, only saying that they will release further information at a later date.

There are multiple drivers that could be in need of seats for the 2022 season, including those in both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. One example is Myatt Snider, who lost his seat at Richard Childress Racing. Team owner Richard Childress said after a sponsor reveal event that the organization will try to get Snider a seat with one of the affiliate teams, but RSS Racing could provide a different option for the playoff driver.

