RSS Racing Names Fourth Driver for 2022

RSS Racing has announced the fourth member of its driver lineup. Kyle Sieg will return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2022 and will make “multiple” starts in the No. 28 Ford Mustang after a limited debut in 2021.

RSS Racing, which has competed in the Xfinity Series since 2013, announced the news on Thursday, January 20. The team announced that Sieg will kick off his part-time schedule at Daytona International Speedway. RSS Racing did not reveal the rest of his schedule or the partners that will join him in 2022.

Sieg made his Xfinity Series debut in 2021. He took over the No. 90 entry in May at Dover International Speedway, but he finished 34th after blowing a right front tire. Sieg returned for the season finale at Phoenix Raceway and finished 27th overall in the No. 39 Ford Mustang.

Sieg Spent 2021 Competing in a Different Series

What an absolutely amazing season for @KyleSieg39 in @ARCA_Racing. We raced the same motor the entire season with our 2006 chasis.

Here are stats for Kyle.

-Eight top 10s in 11 races

-Three top 5s

-Worst finish of 12th

-Completed all but 4 laps

-9th in driver points pic.twitter.com/nrnDt0v6cU — RSS Racing (@RSS383993) October 25, 2021

While Sieg made his Xfinity Series debut in 2021 with two starts, he focused on a different series for the majority of the year. He suited up for more than half of the ARCA Menards Series races while driving the No. 28 RSS Racing Chevrolet.

Sieg, who made his ARCA Menards Series debut in 2020, kicked off his schedule with the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. He turned in a top-five finish after originally starting 18th and set himself up for a strong part-time season.

Sieg continued to contend throughout the season with an average finish of 8.0. He did not reach Victory Lane in his 11 starts, especially with Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim combining for 16 wins, but he ended the year with eight top-10s and three top-fives. Sieg’s only races outside the top-10 were a pair of 12th-place finishes at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Watkins Glen International. He also turned in an 11th-place run at Bristol Motor Speedway.

RSS Racing Has Announced Plans for 4 Drivers

The announcement about Sieg’s schedule is the latest for the multi-car team, and it confirms that RSS Racing will have multiple drivers heading to the track during the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Ryan Sieg will run as his team’s primary driver in 2022, logging another full season in the No. 39 with sponsorship from CMR Construction & Roofing. He will strive to bounce back into the playoff picture after missing out in 2021 and finishing 14th in the championship standings with seven top-10 finishes and two top-fives, both of which were the fewest in 2019.

Two other drivers — Parker Retzlaff and CJ McLaughlin — will both run part-time schedules during the 2022 season. McLaughlin will make more than a dozen starts in the No. 38 Ford, including the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, while working with SciAps as his primary partner.

Retzlaff, for comparison, will run 10 events for RSS Racing as he makes his Xfinity Series debut. He will have support from Ponsse, Eco-Tracks, and Iron Horse Loggers. The team also noted in the December 3, 2021, announcement that there will be more updates in the future about additional partners, as well as Retzlaff’s crew chief and car number.

