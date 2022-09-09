Ryan Sieg Sets Full-Season NASCAR Partner for 2023

The Xfinity Series drivers haven’t started the playoffs yet, but one championship hopeful has made a big move for the 2023 season. Ryan Sieg has locked down a full-season partner well ahead of the season’s end.

Sieg announced the news on September 9 prior to practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway. He revealed that CMR Construction & Roofing will return to RSS Racing as a full-season sponsor. This marks the fifth season that the company has partnered with Sieg and RSS Racing. 2020, 2021, and 2022 all featured extensive sponsorship schedules while 2019 marked the sponsor’s debut.

News: CMR Construction & Roofing will return as a full season sponsor again in 2023 with RSS Racing. We are so thankful for their loyal support over the last few years. Now we set focus on making the 2022 XFINITY playoffs with our CMR Ford Mustang. pic.twitter.com/ToaGOtdiLe — Ryan Sieg Racing (@RyanSiegRacing) September 9, 2022

With the sponsorship secured for the 2023 season, Sieg will now continue to focus on another task. He has the goal of reaching the playoffs once again, and he is in a decent position. He holds the final transfer spot with two races remaining in the regular season, and he is 16 points above the playoff cutline. The next driver within striking distance is Sheldon Creed, who sits 16 points back.

Sieg & CMR Construction Joined Forces During the 2019 Season

The recent seasons have featured Sieg behind the wheel of the blue and white CMR Construction & Roofing scheme, but the company is a newer addition. He spent the first five full-time seasons of his Xfinity Series career working with a variety of sponsors before debuting a CMR scheme.

The company made its debut during the 2019 season with a trip to Texas Motor Speedway. Sieg put the company on display while working his way up from the 19th position to 10th overall after leading eight total laps.

Sieg then brought back CMR Construction & Roofing schemes for races at Iowa Speedway, Daytona International Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Kansas Speedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway. Two of these starts resulted in DNFs, but Sieg also added another top-10 finish at Kansas.

Sieg Could Set New Career-Best Marks

The Georgia native is back in the mix for a playoff spot after a solid season, and he has an opportunity to keep his momentum heading toward some pivotal races. He also is within reach of setting some career-best marks.

Sieg currently has nine top-10 finishes and one top-five through the first 24 races. This puts him right on pace (12.375) to match his career-high of 12 top-10s during the 2020 season. Though the seven top-fives from that season are likely out of reach with nine races remaining on the schedule.

Sieg will have some opportunities to achieve success in the remaining races. Kansas Speedway is the top option considering that he has six top-10s and three top-fives at the intermediate track, but Las Vegas is another strong contender with Sieg’s three top-10s and two top-fives.

Other strong options for Sieg will be Talladega Superspeedway (four top-10s), Texas Motor Speedway (three top-10s), Martinsville Speedway (one top-10), and Phoenix Raceway (one top-10).

Sieg will now try to add another top-10 finish during the race weekend at Kansas Speedway. He will take on the 1.5-mile track at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 10. USA Network will provide coverage as the drivers contend for spots in the playoffs.