Sam Mayer Lands a New Partner for 2022

The No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro will have a different look for the NASCAR Xfinity Series opener at Daytona International Speedway. Sam Mayer and JR Motorsports have secured a deal with Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions.

JR Motorsports announced the news on February 14 while providing a look at the new scheme. The No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro will feature a blue and black design with Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions branding in multiple areas. The scheme will debut at Daytona before returning for multiple races throughout the year.

NEWS: Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions joins @Sam_Mayer_ and JRM’s No. 1 team beginning with @Daytona this weekend. Full Story ➡️ https://t.co/2xTFJa2YxD pic.twitter.com/hBSrBUwYxq — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) February 14, 2022

“I can’t thank everyone from Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions enough for coming on board this year,” Mayer said in a statement. “We’ve got a lot of things to accomplish in 2022, namely winning races and getting into the title hunt. I’d love to start things off with a victory for them at Daytona this week.”

The Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 will take place at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 19. FOX Sports 1 will provide coverage for the season-opening race.

Mayer Will Return for a Full Season

The partnership with Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions marks the start of a significant season in Mayer’s career. He will run full-time for the first time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and he will take over a stock car that has previously reached Victory Lane at Daytona.

Michael Annett, the former driver of the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, kicked off the 2019 Xfinity Series season with a win at the superspeedway. He led 45 laps in the stock car before holding off his teammate, Justin Allgaier, for the win. Annett punched his ticket to the playoffs and ultimately ended the year ninth in points.

Mayer did not win during his part-time debut season with JR Motorsports, but he posted a fourth-place finish at Martinsville Speedway in the No. 8 Chevrolet. Now he will take over the No. 1 and try to kick off the year with a win at Daytona.

We’re thrilled to be partnering with Sam and JR Motorsports for the upcoming season,” said Scott Zorn, senior vice president of professional services for Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions, in a statement. “Sam is such a talented driver and will be a strong brand ambassador as we aim to further our nationwide presence. We look forward to cheering on Sam and the No. 1 team’s triumphs on the track while Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions continues to drive the professional success of job seekers.”

JR Motorsports Has More Details to Provide

There are some details available about Mayer’s first full-time season. JR Motorsports has revealed that Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions will be a primary partner while Taylor Moyer will serve as the crew chief of the No. 1 team after he guided Josh Berry to a win at Martinsville in 2021.

There are still more details for JR Motorsports to provide about the 2022 season. The team still has to reveal the full list of partners that will join Mayer for his full-time run in the No. 1. Additionally, the team has to reveal the full schedule for Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions.

These details will surface at some point in the coming weeks and months. For now, Mayer and the No. 1 team will head to Florida to prepare for the season-opening race.

