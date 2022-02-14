Greg Biffle Is Back for Another Cup Series Race

The Biff is back for another NASCAR Cup Series start. Greg Biffle will return to the top level of stock car racing for the first time since the 2016 season. He will join NY Racing Team and attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500.

Rumors about Biffle’s return have circulated for months, but NY Racing confirmed them on February 14. The Cup Series team unveiled Biffle’s No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro, which features Grambling State University as the primary partner. The press release also announced that Jay Guy will serve as the crew chief for Biffle.

It’s Our Time ! pic.twitter.com/xwWt6dLWg5 — NY Racing Team (@Nyracingteam) February 14, 2022

“Urban Edge Network, Inc., is excited to announce our relationship with black owned NY Racing,” Todd F. Brown, CEO of Urban Edge Network, Inc., said in a statement. “[Team owner John Cohen] is an alumni of Grambling State University. We’re excited to bring our HBCU audience across 101 campuses into the NASCAR arena virtually and physically. We know that our fan base supports sports that reflect and invite blacks into the experience. We’re looking forward to branding and partnering with Fortune 500 companies to support this fully black owned team as they’ve supported other NASCAR teams in the past.”

NY Racing does not have a guaranteed spot in the 2022 Daytona 500 on February 20 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX). Biffle will have to first qualify while driving the No. 44 built by Richard Childress Racing and featuring a Hendrick Motorsports engine.

Biffle Has Numerous Starts at Daytona International Speedway

The veteran driver has 19 wins in his NASCAR Cup Series career, including a career-high six in 2005 when he finished second in the championship standings behind Tony Stewart. One of Biffle’s wins took place at Daytona International Speedway, but it was not during the Daytona 500.

Biffle’s second-ever start at the superspeedway was the 2003 Pepsi 400. He started 30th overall in the No. 16 Ford, but he raced his way to the front of the pack and led a total of 21 laps before securing his first career win.

Biffle has 28 total starts at Daytona in his career with nine top-10 finishes, three top-fives, and his 2003 win. His other two top-fives were a pair of third-place finishes in the Daytona 500 (2010, 2012). Now he will pursue his first win in the Crown Jewel race while joining forces with NY Racing.

The Biff Will Join a Veteran Crew Chief

When Biffle climbs into the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro, he will join forces with a veteran crew chief. Jay Guy will sit atop the pit box and continue a career that includes 305 previous Cup Series races.

Guy has worked with numerous drivers dating back to Johnny Benson Jr. in 2003. He also joined forces with Joe Nemechek, Brad Keselowski, Kenny Wallace, Regan Smith, and Michael Annett among others.

Guy’s best seasons took place with David Ragan as the driver in 2012 and 2013. The Georgia native secured four top-10 finishes, two top-fives, and one win for Front Row Motorsports while working with Guy. This run includes the 2013 Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway when Ragan and teammate David Gilliland finished one-two at the Alabama track.

