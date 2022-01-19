Key Partner Returns to Spire Motorsports for 2022

A key partner has returned to Spire Motorsports and Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro. Schluter Systems North America, a tile-industry specialist, has renewed its partnership deal for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Spire Motorsports announced the news with a press release on Tuesday, January 18. The Cup Series team revealed that Schluter Systems will join LaJoie and the No. 7 team for seven of the 36 races, starting with the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6.

Schluter Systems first joined forces with LaJoie during the 2017 season when drove for BK Racing. The company followed him to TriStar Motorsports (2018) and Go Fas Racing (2019, 2020) before joining Spire Motorsports in 2021. Now the company will keep its relationship for another year.

“After another season of partnering with Corey LaJoie and our first full season of working with Spire Motorsports, it is clear we’ve found a great home for Schluter Systems,” said Schluter Systems owner, Udo Schluter, in a statement. “We’ve always had confidence in Corey’s ability and with the integration of the NextGen car, we are confident that we’ll see a big performance boost in 2022.”

Schluter Systems’ Schedule Features a Texas Road Course

The first year of partnership between Schluter Systems and Spire Motorsports focused heavily on the back portion of the Cup Series schedule. LaJoie represented the brand during early races at Richmond Raceway and Circuit of the Americas before finishing out the year with six races between September and November.

This trend will continue with the 2022 schedule. The majority of LaJoie’s races featuring Schluter Systems will take place during the back half of the schedule. Though he will feature the brand once again during the trip to Circuit of the Americas on March 27.

Along with races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and COTA, LaJoie will run a Schluter Systems scheme during the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (June 26), the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway (August 7), the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (September 17), the Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (October 2), and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix International Raceway (November 6).

“We’re proud that Schluter Systems has agreed to renew its partnership and continue building on what we started in 2021,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr in a statement. “Corey, (crew chief) Ryan Sparks and the entire team did everything we asked of them, and really, a lot more. We’re building something that we know is going to take time but we like the direction we’re heading. The new car is going to help even the playing field so we’re ready to get going.”

Schluter Systems Joins Another Returning Partner

With Schluter Systems returning to the fold for another season, LaJoie now has two of his primary partners in place for 2022. He previously confirmed that Built Bar will return to the No. 7 team while expanding its partnership.

According to the announcement from January 11, Built Bar will serve as the primary partner for the season-opening Daytona 500. The protein bar company will then join LaJoie for nine other races during the 2022 season, including the first trip to Phoenix and the All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

The upcoming 36-race schedule will mark the third consecutive season that Built Bar will serve as a primary partner for LaJoie. The brand first joined him at Go Fas Racing in 2020 as part of a three-race deal. Built Bar then moved with LaJoie to Spire Motorsports in 2021 and took over the No. 7 for three more races.

