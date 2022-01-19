Ryan Vargas Secures Full-Time Schedule for 2022

Ryan Vargas has set his plans for the upcoming season of stock car racing. He will return to JD Motorsports with Gary Keller for a full-time schedule in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The California native announced the news on Wednesday, January 19, with a video looking back at his rise up the racing ranks. Vargas included footage of Bandolero cars, Late Model races, his time in what is now the ARCA Menards Series, and the Xfinity Series. He capped off the clip by dropping his visor and confirming that he will run a full-time schedule in 2022.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity to race for JD Motorsports again in a Full Time capacity,” Vargas said in a statement from the team. “Johnny and his entire team have believed in me since day one and have become almost an extended family at this point, and I’m ready to hit the track and put everything I have into this campaign. I spent many years as a fan of this organization; watching the red cars fight against the big dogs; and I hope to bring that same excitement to the track and show the NASCAR fan base what this team is all about”

The announcement did not involve a car number or the partners that will join Vargas for the upcoming season. According to the press release, some will return to support him in 2022, but he continues to work seeking others.

Vargas also provided one big hint about his list of partners on January 18. He showed up to the NASCAR Production Days wearing a Swann Security firesuit.

Vargas Started 29 Xfinity Series Races in 2021

Vargas started the majority of the 33-race schedule in the No. 6 JD Motorsports with Gary Keller Chevrolet in 2021, including the first 10 races of the season. However, team owner Johnny Davis replaced him in the No. 6 with Spencer Pumpelly for the first-ever Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

Vargas also missed three other road course races during his first full season with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller. Pumpelly replaced him at Road America on July 3, Michael Munley replaced him at Watkins Glen International on August 7, and Ryan Eversley failed to qualify for the August 14 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

While three drivers replaced him at early road course races, Vargas competed at the Charlotte Roval while finishing out his first full season in the No. 6. He ended the year 27th in points after posting an average finish of 26.9 and turning in a season-best performance of 14th at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July.

Vargas has 41 total starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, dating back to the 2019 season, with numerous top-20 finishes. His career-best performance was an eighth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020 when TikTok sponsored the No. 6 entry.

JD Motorsports Has Revealed 2 Primary Drivers

With Vargas announcing his full-time return to JD Motorsports with Gary Keller, the organization now has two drivers set to compete in 2022. Vargas will control one entry while Bayley Currey will take over another.

The Xfinity Series team announced on December 27 that Currey will return in 2022 after making seven starts in the No. 15 in 2021 as a replacement for Colby Howard and posting a best finish of 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Currey also made 17 starts for Mike Harmon Racing, but he will now focus on one team only in 2022.

“I’m very excited and thankful to be back with JD Motorsports with Gary Keller in 2022,” Currey said in a statement on December 27. “Mr. Davis took a chance on me and gave me an opportunity late in the season last year. The relationship progressed and eventually turned into a full-time ride this year. Throughout the off-season we have been putting in a ton of work to get our fleet of cars ready to compete for 2022. Daytona can’t get here soon enough!”

