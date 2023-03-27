Big Machine Racing Owner Scott Borchetta ‘Stable’ After Crash

Big Machine Racing owner Scott Borchetta was involved in a crash during a Trans Am Series event on Sunday, March 26. His label group has now provided an important update on his condition.

“Big Machine Label Group Chairman and CEO Scott Borchetta was involved in an accident yesterday, Sunday, March 26, while racing in the Trans Am Series,” the statement said on March 27.

“He was taken to the hospital to assess his injuries and is currently in stable condition. We ask everyone to please respect the Borchetta family’s privacy during this time. To send well wishes, please use wellwishes@bmlg.net.”

Borchetta, 60, is the founder of the Big Machine Label Group and the owner of Big Machine Racing. His NASCAR Xfinity Series team competes full-time with Parker Kligerman as the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro.

TobyChristie.com First Reported on the Crash

News of Borchetta’s crash appeared as the Cup Series drivers were climbing into their stock cars to take on the Circuit of the Americas. TobyChristie.com published a story revealing that the Xfinity Series team owner had been involved in a crash at Road Atlanta.

The incident occurred on Lap 24 of the race. There was not a video of the crash, but TobyChristie.com reported that Borchetta went off of the course in Turn 1.

Following his extraction from the No. 48 entry, Borchetta was transported to the hospital. The broadcast reported that he was conscious and that he had been talking to his team after the incident.

“On behalf of the entire Trans Am staff and management, we want to wish Scott Borchetta a speedy recovery,” said Trans Am President John Clagett and PMH CEO Tony Parella in a statement on March 27.

“Scott is a passionate and talented competitor, and his dedication to Trans Am is evidenced by his participation as a team owner, driver, and partner. The safety of our drivers, teams and at-track personnel is our number one priority. We are deeply thankful to the safety and medical crews at the racetrack, as well as those at the local hospital who have provided excellent care.”

Borchetta Has Extensive Experience Competing in Race Cars

Borchetta, who moved to Nashville as a teenager, has competed in numerous events in multiple racing series over the years. According to NASCAR Media, he raced motocross and quarter-midgets while living in California.

Borchetta competed at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in the 1990s. He then went on to compete in the NASCAR SuperTrucks Series, starting in 1999. This run included three straight championships in 2003-2005.

Borchetta began competing in the Trans Am Series in 2020 (TA2 Class) during a trip to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and he has since made nearly three dozen starts.

This run includes a career-best performance on the streets of downtown Nashville in 2022 as part of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix weekend. He qualified third overall earlier in the day and then he went on to finish third overall behind 14-year-old Brent Crews (winner) and runner-up Connor Mosack.

“We’ve been working on this idea for so long,” Borchetta said after his third-place finish, per Trans Am. “We always thought, ‘How cool would it be to race across the bridge? How cool would it be to run red lights legally?’ This is such a great event. I’ve been saying ‘I’ve got to get on the podium’ for so long, and now we’re so close to being number one. In this TA2 class, we drive against such great drivers.

“Remember these two names: Connor Mosack and Brent Crews. You’re going to see them move up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, you’re going to see them in the NASCAR Cup Series. For any of you hardcore race fans, you can remember when you saw these two rock it at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. These are two future stars of our sport. It’s an honor for me, as an older guy, to be up here racing with the kids.”