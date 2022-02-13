Parker Kligerman Sets His First Start of 2022

Parker Kligerman has set a date for his first start of the 2022 season. He will drive the No. 75 Chevrolet Silverado for the season-opening NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway on February 18 (7:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

Kligerman announced the news on February 12. He posted photos on Twitter of two Chevrolet Silverados with Food Country USA schemes sitting up on stands. The driver/NBC pit reporter did not provide a long description in the caption; he just simply tweeted “Daytona 2022” as a confirmation that he will suit up for the season-opening race.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Kligerman has five total starts at Daytona International Speedway, split between multiple teams. He has posted three top-15 finishes, as well as a third-place finish in the 2016 race while driving for RBR Enterprises. However, he hasn’t competed in a Truck Series race at Daytona since the 2018 season when he finished 28th overall after a crash.

Kligerman Previously Announced His Return to the Truck Series

The Connecticut native turned heads on December 27 when he revealed that he will return to the Truck Series for more starts in 2022. Kligerman shut down the rumors that he would run full-time in one of the national series, but he announced that he would make more starts in the No. 75 while running a part-time schedule.

Kligerman responded to a fan on Twitter asking about potential Silly Season updates. He said that there would be nothing new and that he would run eight to 12 races for Henderson Motorsports, continuing a partnership that dates back to the 2016 season when he attempted to qualify for a race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Kligerman made 11 starts in the Truck Series during the 2021 season, all for Henderson Motorsports. He kicked off his schedule with an eighth-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 5 before adding more top-10s at Bristol (dirt), Watkins Glen International, Darlington Raceway, and Martinsville Speedway. His pair of fifth-place finishes at Watkins Glen and Darlington were season bests.

Joining Henderson Provides Another Opportunity To Win

Kligerman has two career Truck Series victories, one with Red Horse Racing and another with Henderson Motorsports. Both of his trips to Victory Lane took place at Talladega Superspeedway.

Like numerous other Truck Series races at Talladega Superspeedway, the 2017 iteration came to an end with a last-lap caution. Kligerman’s No. 75 had a slight lead over Grant Enfinger in the No. 98 as the white flag waved, marking one lap remaining. Moments later, a massive crash unfolded behind the leaders and brought out the yellow flag. The race ended under caution with Kligerman as the leader and the winner.

Henderson Motorsports has not confirmed that Kligerman will make another start at Talladega Superspeedway. For now, his only set race is at Daytona International Speedway as he attempts to qualify and turn in another strong finish in the No. 75 Chevrolet Silverado.

READ NEXT: Spire Motorsports Names First Truck Series Driver