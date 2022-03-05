Spencer Boyd’s Trip to Atlanta Hinges on Medical Clearance

The driver of the No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado has every intention of continuing his Camping World Truck Series campaign on March 19 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. However, Spencer Boyd will first have to receive medical clearance after suffering an injury at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Missouri native was involved in a last-lap wreck at the 1.5-mile track that also collected vehicles driven by Jordan Anderson, John Hunter Nemechek, and Grant Enfinger. Boyd then headed to the infield care center after his 27th-place finish for further evaluation and left with his arm in a sling while race-winner Chandler Smith celebrated in Victory Lane.

A big crash at the end of Friday night's NASCAR Truck Series race in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/iczTXzmMav — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 5, 2022

“I’ve never really gotten hurt before, so when I hit the inside wall, I was like, ‘Woah,'” Boyd told FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass after exiting the infield care center. “I’m not really sure what happened. I know someone got in my right rear and I was just kinda saving it down through the infield. Once I got in the dust, it just took off.”

Boyd Received Further Evaluation After Exiting the Track

Boyd explained that he did not think that he had broken his arm. Though he dislocated his shoulder, which forced him to climb out of the No. 12 Chevrolet with only one arm and receive further evaluation from the track’s medical staff.

While Boyd said that he had avoided a break, he still had to undergo further evaluation. A NASCAR spokesperson noted that he was transported to a local medical facility for X-rays on his injured arm to confirm that there was no serious damage.

Young’s Motorsports provided further information following the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Camping World Truck Series team said that Boyd will follow up with a physician once he returned to North Carolina so he could receive clearance to compete in the next Truck Series race.

Boyd Started His Season With a Strong Performance

The crash and the 27th-place finish served as a bump in the road for Boyd and the No. 12 team, especially after a strong start to the season. He finished 11th overall in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway after avoiding five on-track incidents.

The 11th-place run at Daytona only continued Boyd’s run of consistency at the superspeedway. He has made four starts at the 2.5-mile track in his Truck Series career and has finished inside the top 20 every single time. This includes a fourth-place finish in the first race of the 2019 season.

With his average finish of 11.8 at Daytona International Speedway and an average finish of 14.8 at Talladega Superspeedway — with a win — Boyd has performed the best at NASCAR’s high-speed tracks. Now he will head to Atlanta Motor Speedway, which has undergone a major reconfiguration to become closer in design to Talladega and Daytona.

There will be a change for the March 19 trip to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race is now eight miles longer for a total of 208. There is also a new name. The Truck Series drivers will compete in the Fr8 208 while completing a total of 135 laps.

