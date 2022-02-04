Kaz Grala Adds Even More Races to Packed 2022

Kaz Grala has added even more races to his 2022 schedule. He will join Young’s Motorsports for 11 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, starting with the trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Young’s Motorsports announced the news with a special video. Team principal Tyler Young and driver Jesse Little sat down to discuss the newest addition to Young’s Motorsports and how he will have to be an impressive wheelman to keep up with Little’s efforts while sharing the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado. To make the video more entertaining, the media team added explosions and the song “Two Heads Are Better Than One” from the “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” soundtrack.

Young’s Motorsports also issued a press release confirming the addition of Grala. The team said that the Massachusetts native will make 11 starts in the No. 02 while Little will make 12. They will share the flagship entry while hunting for trophies.

Grala made his Young’s Motorsports debut during the 2021 season. He started three road course races in the No. 02 Chevrolet and posted two top-10 finishes. He placed eighth in the Daytona Road Course race and second behind Todd Gilliland at Circuit of the Americas. Grala rounded out his schedule with a 12th-place finish at Watkins Glen International.

“I’m so grateful to be returning to Young’s Motorsports with an even busier schedule for 2022,” Grala said in a statement. “I will be racing at some of my favorite tracks throughout the season and will have even more chances to prove myself than I’ve had in years, starting at Las Vegas.”

Little Will Make the First Start in 2022

Little, who revealed on December 22 that he would join Young’s Motorsports, will make the first start in the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado. He will take on the NextEra Energy Resources 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2022.

Little will return to the No. 02 for races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Kansas Speedway (both races), Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, Lucas Oil Raceway, Bristol Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

Grala, on the other hand, will kick off his portion of the schedule at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 4. He will also take over the No. 02 for races at Grala Circuit of the Americas, Bristol Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Sonoma Raceway, Knoxville Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Pocono Raceway, Richmond Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway, and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“We are beyond stoked to welcome back Kaz Grala to Young’s Motorsports this season,” Young said in a statement. “Even with his limited starts and track time with our team last year, he was able to climb into the truck and make the most of each opportunity, nearly putting us in Victory Lane at Circuit of the Americas. With an opportunity to increase his schedule this year and pair him with a talented driver like Jesse Little, I feel like everyone involved will have a chance to shine.”

Grala Will Compete Across All 3 National Series

Grala will have a packed schedule during the 2022 season as he makes starts in the Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series. He will make 11 starts for Young’s Motorsports, four for Alpha Prime Racing, and an estimated five starts for The Money Team Racing.

Grala will make his Xfinity Series season debut with Alpha Prime Racing at Auto Club Speedway. He will return to the two-car team for races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway. In addition to making these select starts, Grala will also serve as the official reserve driver for the team in case any other members of the roster are unable to compete.

The Money Team Racing, a creation of Hall of Fame boxer Floyd Mayweather, will take on a part-time season in 2022 with Pit Viper as the primary partner. The new Cup Series team will make its debut during the Daytona 500 with Grala as the driver. TMT Racing has not set the rest of the schedule for its inaugural season.

